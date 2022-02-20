Sunday, February 20, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Fulton’s maple season is underway

A sweet maple hello from Fulton’s Sugar...

Home Hospice North Lanark offers practical caregiver training

Are you a non-paid caregiver taking care...

Yep, it’s one of those nights — off

I do this two or three times...
LivingHealthHome Hospice North Lanark offers practical caregiver training

Home Hospice North Lanark offers practical caregiver training

Are you a non-paid caregiver taking care of someone with a life-limiting illness?

Home Hospice North Lanark is partnering with Champlain Hospice Palliative Care Program to present Practical Caregiver training. The training will take place over the course of five Friday mornings (no class on Good Friday) at St. James Church, 225 Edmund Street, Carleton Place, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m, with registration is at 9:45 a.m.

This venue is accessible.

Topics covered are:

March 18         Your Role as a Caregiver (Navigation, Advance Care Planning)

March 25         Lifts and Transfers (Body mechanics, lifting techniques)

April 1             Providing Personal Care (All things hygiene, grief, dignity)

April 8             End of Life Care (What to expect at the end of life)

April 15           Good Friday, no class

April 22           Communication and Self Care

To register, contact Jan Watson at chair@hhnl.ca or 613 791-7167.

  • This program is FREE, but participation is limited to 15.
  • Please bring your own mask and drinks.
  • All COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

Fulton’s maple season is underway

Home Hospice North Lanark offers practical caregiver training

Yep, it’s one of those nights — off

Diana’s Quiz – February 19, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 19, 2022

Get creative on your birdhouses

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone