Home Hospice North Lanark offers practical caregiver training

Are you a non-paid caregiver taking care of someone with a life-limiting illness?

Home Hospice North Lanark is partnering with Champlain Hospice Palliative Care Program to present Practical Caregiver training. The training will take place over the course of five Friday mornings (no class on Good Friday) at St. James Church, 225 Edmund Street, Carleton Place, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m, with registration is at 9:45 a.m.

This venue is accessible.

Topics covered are:

March 18 Your Role as a Caregiver (Navigation, Advance Care Planning)

March 25 Lifts and Transfers (Body mechanics, lifting techniques)

April 1 Providing Personal Care (All things hygiene, grief, dignity)

April 8 End of Life Care (What to expect at the end of life)

April 15 Good Friday, no class

April 22 Communication and Self Care

To register, contact Jan Watson at chair@hhnl.ca or 613 791-7167.