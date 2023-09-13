Home Hospice North Lanark public education events, fall 2023

As part of our mandate, we are pleased to offer relevant training events in North Lanark this fall. All events are FREE of charge, and open to everyone. Please check out the schedule and reserve your spots as soon as possible — attendance is limited.

Practical Caregiver Training

This course provides practical knowledge and advice for anyone who is a non-paid caregiver for someone with a life-limiting illness.

Wednesday, October 11 to Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 28 Hawthorne Avenue, Carleton Place

To register, call 613-791-7167 or email chair@hhnl.ca before Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Maximum attendance: 15

Information: https://hhnl.ca/event/pct-fall2023/

Grief and Bereavement Support Group

This is a closed support group led by experienced facilitators. We are offering two sessions this season; one in Carleton Place and one in Almonte.

Carleton Place

Fridays, every October 6 to Friday, November 17, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

ConnectWell Community Health, 30 Bennett Street, Carleton Place

To register, call 613-406-7020 or email emily@hhnl.ca before Friday, September 29, 2023

Maximum attendance: 8-10

Information: https://hhnl.ca/event/gbsgcp/

Almonte

Thursday, November 2 to Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church, 111 Church Street, Almonte

To register, call 613-406-7020 or email emily@hhnl.ca, before Thursday, October 26, 2023

Maximum attendance: 8-10

Information: https://hhnl.ca/event/gbsg-almonte/

Organ Donation & Advance Care Planning

In this session, you will learn what a difference organ donation can make, and the importance of sharing your intentions with your family. This will be followed by a presentation on Advance Care Planning, that will help ensure your loved ones will know your wishes should you no longer be able to express them. We are offering two sessions this season; one in Carleton Place and one in Almonte.

Almonte

Tuesday, October 10, 2023, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Almonte Public Library, 155 High Street, Almonte

To register, call 613-791-7167 or email chair@hhnl.ca, before Thursday, October 4

Maximum attendance: limited

Information: https://hhnl.ca/event/organdonation-acp-almonte/

Carleton Place

Monday, October 23, 2023, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Carleton Place Public Library, 101 Beckwith Street, Carleton Place

To register, call 613-791-7167 or email chair@hhnl.ca, before Thursday, October 18

Maximum attendance: limited

Information: https://hhnl.ca/event/organdonation-acp-carletonplace/

U-First!® Training

U-First!® is an innovative education program for all members of the dare team who are supporting people with behaviour changes due to dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Tuesday, October 24 and Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church, 111 Church Street, Almonte

To register, call 613-253-6980 or email programsupport@hhnl.ca, before Tuesday, October 4

Maximum attendance: limited

Information: https://hhnl.ca/event/ufirst-almonte/

If you or someone you know would benefit from our services, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our Program Coordinators by email at info@hhnl.ca, or by phone at 613-406-7020 or 343-262-0902. More information about HHNL can be found at www.hhnl.ca.