At this time we seek applicants who have a background in nursing at a senior management level. Community practice would be an asset. Other applicants are welcome to apply as we have Board vacancies from time to time.
- Applicants must have the time and willingness to work with the dynamic, hard-working Board of Directors that governs HHNL.
- Previous experience of serving on a board, and a solution-based approach to problem solving are important assets.
- A solid knowledge of the community — Almonte, Pakenham, Clayton, Blakeney, Appleton, Carleton Place and the surrounding areas is preferable.
- Strong communication ability, and a level of comfort with taking on a leadership role would be a benefit to our team.
The Chair of our Board, Nancy Deschenes, talks about HHNL here: https://hhnl.ca/2020/10/01/home-hospice-north-lanark-presentation/
Or visit hhnl.ca to learn about HHNL.
Please send expressions of interest to chair@hhnl.ca by March 15, 2021