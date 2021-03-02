At this time we seek applicants who have a background in nursing at a senior management level. Community practice would be an asset. Other applicants are welcome to apply as we have Board vacancies from time to time.

Applicants must have the time and willingness to work with the dynamic, hard-working Board of Directors that governs HHNL.

Previous experience of serving on a board, and a solution-based approach to problem solving are important assets.

A solid knowledge of the community — Almonte, Pakenham, Clayton, Blakeney, Appleton, Carleton Place and the surrounding areas is preferable.

Strong communication ability, and a level of comfort with taking on a leadership role would be a benefit to our team.

The Chair of our Board, Nancy Deschenes, talks about HHNL here: https://hhnl.ca/2020/10/01/home-hospice-north-lanark-presentation/

Or visit hhnl.ca to learn about HHNL.

Please send expressions of interest to chair@hhnl.ca by March 15, 2021