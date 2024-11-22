Home Hospice North Lanark seeks Part-Time Executive Director

We Need a Visionary Leader to Change Lives with Compassion. Is That You?

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) is searching for a passionate and experienced leader to join their team as a Part-Time Executive Director. This is an opportunity to guide a dedicated organization committed to supporting individuals living with life-altering diagnoses, those navigating the end-of-life journey, their caregivers, and those experiencing grief and bereavement.

The Executive Director will work closely with the Board of Directors to drive the strategic direction of HHNL, ensuring that the organization continues to make a meaningful impact in the community. This role involves not only leadership and administration but also direct involvement in community outreach, advocacy, and the development of partnerships to enhance services.

What We Offer

A flexible, part-time role with 5 hours biweekly on a one-year contract, renewable annually.

on a one-year contract, renewable annually. A competitive salary of $42,000–$45,000, based on qualifications and experience.

Here’s What We’re Looking For

We are seeking a candidate with a background in administration, palliative care, or a related field, with experience in volunteer management, leadership, and non-profit operations. We need a strategic thinker with strong communication skills and a deep commitment to community care.

Have We Piqued Your Interest? Here’s How to Apply

Submit a letter of intent and an up-to-date resume by December 2, 2024. Applications can be sent to:

Chair, Home Hospice North Lanark

P.O. Box 787

Almonte, Ontario K0A 1A0

Or via email: chair@hhnl.ca

To learn more about this position visit www.hhnl.ca/careers.