Home Hospice North Lanark seeks part-time program coordinator

Are you an RN or RPN? Would you like the opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who are struggling with day-to-day life but want to stay in their homes, and those who are journeying through the last stages of life, the loved ones who care for them, and those dealing with grief and bereavement?

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) is seeking a part-time Program Coordinator. This is a .5 F.T.E. position (20 hours bi-weekly) to cover a maternity leave position for a period of one (1) year.

This position does not require shift work.

Please visit www.hhnl.ca for information about Home Hospice North Lanark.

The Role

The Part-Time Program Coordinator reports to the full-time Program Coordinator and the Chair of the Board. The position is supported by the Program Management Committee, under the policy direction of the Board of Directors.

Responsibilities

Intake and assessment support for clients and caregivers, and charting for same.

Conduct comprehensive assessments of clients’ physical, emotional, social, and environmental needs to develop individualized care plans.

Monitoring clients’ progress, reassessing their needs as necessary, and evaluating the effectiveness of interventions and services provided.

Maintaining accurate and up-to-date records of client assessments, care plans

Facilitate communication and collaboration among various healthcare providers, social service agencies, and community resources

Public education, and support for managing registration of participants.

Attendance at Program Committee meetings, bi-weekly meetings with the Chair of the Board and monthly Visiting Volunteer meetings.

Ongoing support for full-time Program Coordinator and Visiting Volunteers.

Ongoing community support, assessments and documentation.

The Person

The individual has the education, skill, and experience to collaborate with the multidisciplinary healthcare community to ensure that palliative support, founded on evidence-based best practices, is provided to individuals at home and across care settings. Commitment to the importance of palliative care and teamwork is essential. Confidentiality, integrity and respect are key values. Community nursing and a solid knowledge of community resources are preferred. Familiarity with grief support and group facilitation are important assets.

Qualifications

Member in good standing with the Ontario College of Nurses

Registered Nurse with education and experience in palliative/end-of-life/geriatric care, OR

A Registered Practical Nurse (RPN), with experience in palliative/end-of-life/geriatric care.

Experience working with both staff and/or volunteers.

Demonstrated effective leadership, interpersonal, communication, and public speaking skills.

Requirements

Willingness to participate in Continuing Education such as Learning Essential Approaches to Palliative Care (LEAP).

Availability during summer months and holidays and flexibility to meet the needs of the program.

Must have independent transportation.

Must complete the 30-hour Hospice Palliative Care Ontario (HPCO) training, plus the 6-hour Nav-CARE training.

Compensation

In line with RNAO pay scale, commensurate with experience.

Are you the right person for this position?

“Hearing a family member share a heartfelt ‘thank you’ makes this work so worthwhile. Being able to guide and support people — both clients and caregivers — through what is often one of the hardest times in their lives is a privilege and an honour. I wrap up every day feeling I have contributed to the betterment of at least one person’s life.”

— Sidney Thomson, R.N., Program Coordinator (retired), HHNL

Please send a letter of intent no later than Thursday, April 25, 2024, along with an up-to-date resume to:

Chair, Home Hospice North Lanark

P.O. Box 787

Almonte, Ontario K0A 1A0

or by email to: chair@hhnl.ca

We appreciate the interest expressed by all candidates, but only suitable candidates will be contacted for an interview.

About Home Hospice North Lanark

Home Hospice North Lanark is a “hospice without walls.” Services are provided in the client’s home—wherever home may be — in the North Lanark area. We provide support, assistance with navigating the healthcare system, and advocacy for adult clients whose lives have become difficult due to declining health, and/or have received a life-limiting or terminal diagnosis, and/or those who care for them. Bereavement support and public education also fall within our mandate. Our services are based on a holistic approach respecting culture, dignity and personal lifestyle preferences at no cost to the client. We are a not-for-profit registered Canadian charity incorporated in 2013, funded 100% through donations and fundraising.

Visit http://www.hhnl.ca for information, to request support, or to make a donation.