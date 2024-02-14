Home Hospice North Lanark survey: We’d love your feedback!

Last fall, Home Hospice North Lanark offered a number of free Public Education events. To our surprise, we didn’t have sufficient numbers of people register and had to cancel most of them, despite advertising them widely. During the previous two terms — Spring 2023 and Fall 2022 — over 250 people attended the courses on offer. We know the need is out there.

We’re stumped.

We are committed to bringing the knowledge that’s needed to the community. We would be grateful if you would take a few moments and take part in our survey. The more information we get from members of our community, the better we’ll be able to design our Public Education programs. If these are not topics of interest to you at this time, perhaps you would share the link to the survey with friends or family. Thank you!

https://mailchi.mp/b0642a84775b/were-stumped

Please note — all answers are optional and confidential.