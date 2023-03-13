Home Hospice North Lanark’s Comfort Crew is running out of yarn

We didn’t think it would ever happen! When we put out a call in the Fall of 2021 asking if people had unused yarn, we were overwhelmed by the generosity. We have lost count of how many shawls, lap blankets, socks and fingerless gloves that have been donated to clients, and the residents of Fairview Manor, Almonte Country Haven and Stonebridge Manor.

The women who have joined the Comfort Crew have big hearts and busy hands! It’s wonderful. The recipients of the beautiful knitted and crocheted items have been really pleased.

If you have any yarn that you would like to send out into the universe, please get in touch with Jan Watson at chair@hhnl.ca who will be happy to coordinate a drop off point or organize someone to pick up your yarn. All of the items need to be fully washable, so we need synthetic yarns in DK or heavier weights. A small percentage of wool is also fine as long as the yarn is machine washable.

We extend a huge thank you to everyone involved with this lovely initiative!