by Susan Hanna

Honey, mustard, pretzels, avocado, Parmesan and bacon—what’s not to like about this chicken salad from Half Baked Harvest? Dredge chicken tenders in egg and coat with crushed pretzels and spices. While the chicken is baking, combine the greens, tomatoes, Parmesan, avocado and cooked bacon and make the honey-mustard dressing. Add the cooked chicken to the salad and top with the dressing.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for pretzels without artificial ingredients and check the dried spices for colour and anti-caking agents. Use bacon preserved with celery salt instead of nitrites. Genuine Parmesan cheese (look for the name stamped on the rind) contains no additives or preservatives. I used President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon mustard and omitted the tahini. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Chicken and salad

2 eggs beaten

1 pound (454 g) boneless chicken tenders

1 cup (250 ml) finely crushed salted pretzel twists

1 teaspoon (5 ml) chili powder

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) garlic powder

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) onion powder

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) smoked paprika

¼ -½ teaspoon (1.75 – 2.5 ml)cayenne pepper

kosher salt and black pepper

Extra virgin olive oil, for brushing

6 cups (1.5 L) mixed greens

1 cup (250 ml) cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup (125 ml) shaved Parmesan

1-2 avocados, diced

4 slices cooked thick cut bacon, crumbled



Honey-mustard dressing

¼ cup (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup (60 ml) honey

juice of 1 lemon

3 tablespoons (45 ml) Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons (30 ml) tahini

2 tablespoons (30 ml) apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) cayenne pepper

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 425° F (218° C). Line a baking sheet with parchment. In a bowl, whisk the eggs. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Combine the pretzels, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cayenne, and a pinch of pepper to a bowl. Dredge the chicken through the crumbs, pressing to adhere. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining chicken. Drizzle the chicken with olive oil. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. To make the salad, Combine the greens, tomatoes, parmesan, avocados, and bacon in a salad bowl. To make the dressing, combine all ingredients in a glass jar and whisk until smooth. Taste and adjust the salt and pepper. Toss the chicken in with the salad. Add a little of the dressing.

Half Baked Harvest