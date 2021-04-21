The Almonte & District Horticultural Society membership is excited this year to be celebrating 100 years since its inception in 1921. A celebration is planned outdoors at the public library in August and a banquet in the fall, but in the meantime, we are gearing up for virtual meetings, plant sales and town beautification projects.

Our first virtual meeting will be Saturday, April 24th with Tina Liu as guest speaker. Ms. Liu is one of the architects of the NCC tulip gardens. She will be giving a presentation on Productive Landscapes – Using Herbs and Vegetables as landscape garden elements. Virtual information will be sent to all members. Our May speaker is Melanie MacKenzie who will instruct us in “No Dig Gardening” methods and June’s speaker is Brittiny Paige who will share her gardening tips on growing beautiful dahlias. If you are interested in becoming a member, please contact Janet Horton at 613-256-1635.

Keeping all COVID restrictions in mind, we are planning a plant sale this spring. Perennials are mostly available, but there are also trees, annuals and vegetable seedlings in limited quantities. Details will be announced later as we do not know what the future will look like as far as outdoor gatherings are concerned.

Would you like more information on the Horticultural Society and what we do in our community? Contact Cindy Zorgel at zorgel@rogers.com or the Ontario Horticultural Society website at https://gardenontario.org>society-listing.