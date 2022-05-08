Sunday, May 8, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Hospice fundraising auction wraps up May 9

Spring fundraising auction is wrapping up —...

Wannabe Cattle Rancher

Reflections from the Swamp Dear Reader Due to the...

Larence Munro — obituary

Munro, Larence (Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother) Passed away peacefully...
LivingHealthHospice fundraising auction wraps up May 9

Hospice fundraising auction wraps up May 9

Spring fundraising auction is wrapping up — will you help us achieve our goal?

We know that every charity is asking for help with fundraising these days, and there have been a lot of online auctions to choose from. We also understand that there’s only so much money to go around. HHNL always works hard to offer items of real value, and our Spring Fundraising Auction is no exception. Our hope is that you will find something you’ve always wanted (either for yourself or for a gift), and we’ll raise the money we need to offer programs and support to the people who need our help at a really hard time.

We have original artwork, an amazingly generous variety of gift baskets, gift cards, toys and games, clothing, jewellery, food, health and beauty, home and garden and so much more. And the amazing thing, thanks to our wonderful supporters, is that every single item was donated, so 100% of the proceeds will go toward Program Coordinator salaries, training new Visiting Volunteers and other necessary expenses. We are a “lean” organization — we don’t spend money on frivolous things. Our commitment is simply to support people facing hospice care and the caregivers who support them. We need your help more than ever — our client numbers are the highest they have ever been!

The auction closes on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Don’t miss out on the item you want!

And remember, if you “overbid” you can rest assured that every cent will go to help people in our community!

https://www.32auctions.com/HHNL-Spring-Auction-2022

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone