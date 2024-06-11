Hospice North Lanark has a new office!

Home Hospice North Lanark is pleased to announce that as of June 1, 2024, we will be moving into our new office space at 500 Ottawa Street, Unit #2 (beside Almonte Fitness Centre). We look forward to welcoming people from everywhere in our catchment area — Almonte, Carleton Place, Appleton, Clayton, Beckwith, Blakeney, Pakenham, and surrounding areas.

This has been a long time coming for us. We thank the Community Presbyterian Church for all their help and support over the past few years, accommodating us with free office space on the 4th floor and allowing us to use the church basement for Board, Visiting Volunteer and other meetings as needed. Their support has been awesome and we are so grateful.

But we have outgrown the space, and we have outgrown it in leaps and bounds!

Our new space will allow staff to have space without tripping over each other and space for our meetings. We also plan to utilize the space for training and presentations such as our Practical Caregiving Training and the newly formed Caregiver Support Group and Death Café, as well as our Grief and Bereavement Support Group meetings.

Our Program Coordinators will be happy to meet with you in our new office space, however, please note that meetings will be by appointment only. You can make an appointment by calling 613-406-7020 or 343-262-0902 or faxing 343-809-8880.

We are grateful for the ongoing support we receive in this community that has brought us to a place where we are brave enough to sign a lease. We know we can count on your continuing support.

Thank you to the Arnprior Movers for being on time, for their efficiency and for getting the move done in two hours from two different locations. Thanks also to Jon Christie and Prescia Dube for allowing us to store furniture in their farm buildings until we could move them to the new office.

To Dan and Sid Thomson our thanks for picking up, transporting and storing furniture in their garage until we took possession of the space. A huge thank you to Emily Ballinger, Sidney Thomson, Kelly Thomson and Sidney’s granddaughter, Isla for all their help with the move, setting up and putting together furniture and getting the office ready for work on Monday morning!

We are proud and excited about our new space which will give us many more opportunities to support folks in our communities.

To learn more about what we do, please visit www.hhnl.ca/