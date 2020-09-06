Are You a Numbers Person? HHNL Needs Your Skill!

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) is a non-profit organization whose mandate is to help those with a life-limiting diagnosis live life as fully as possible. We are funded 100% through donations and targeted fundraising initiatives.

We have an opening for a Treasurer on our Board of Directors.

We are looking for an individual who has experience with budget preparation; financial management and oversight, financial report writing, cash flow management, record keeping and banking. Experience with Excel is a definite asset. The successful candidate will work closely with, and be supported by our bookkeeper, accountant and a hard-working volunteer Board of Directors.

This is a volunteer position of approximately 20 hours monthly.

We invite you to visit our website to learn more about HHNL, and contact us at jane@hhnl.ca if you recognize yourself and your skillset here.