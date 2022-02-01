It’s always fun to be part of something successful! Come join us!

The OutCare Foundation, one of Home Hospice North Lanark’s consistent supporters, has invited us to join in their online auction again this year. The auction will take place between April and May.

Last year, the Auction raised approximately $4,000 to help support the important work of Home Hospice North Lanark.

Currently, we are seeking volunteers to assist us by participating as members of the Auction Committee. Duties associated with being a Committee member include:

soliciting donations and items for the auction,

assisting with the distribution of communications materials,

assisting with the packaging of donations,

delivering items to successful bidders.

The deadline for joining the Committee is Feb 18, 2022. This is a short-term commitment.

Please contact toni@hhnl.ca or phyllis@hhnl.ca to volunteer your service for this event.

Your skills can help to ensure HHNL can continue to deliver services to your family, friends and neighbours in North Lanark. Visit www.hhnl.ca for information about what we do!

An independent registered charity, the OutCare Foundation (https://outcarefoundation.org/) is dedicated to raising funds for community based palliative care in Eastern Ontario. Their goal is for individuals and their families to have access to the care and support they need for their end-of-life journey.