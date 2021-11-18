Guess What? Our Annual Tree Fundraiser Online Shop is Open!

Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) offers comfort, advocacy, compassion and support to those in our community who are facing life-threatening illness, their caregivers and the bereaved. We are 100% funded through donations and fundraising. When you support our efforts, you are supporting your friends and neighbours when they are at their most vulnerable.

We are particularly proud of our Tree Fundraiser. The products are environmentally responsible. They’re beautiful. They’re a great value. When we plant a tree, we plant a legacy; they will stand tall long after we’re gone.

There has been so much loss over the last months. Planting a tree in memory of someone is a wonderful way to remember a loved one. It is also a great way to celebrate a milestone such as a new home, a child’s birth, someone’s birthday or anniversary. Imagine your grandchildren someday eating the apples from a tree you planted!

So, what will you order this year? In addition to some of our popular choices such as Native Red Maple, Maidenhair Tree and McIntosh Eating Apple, we also have some new ones on offer.

Would a Crimson Frost Birch be perfect on the front lawn of your son’s new home? An amazing hybrid of birch with deep purple laves and the tell-tale white bark. It’s deep purple foliage turns burgundy in the spring. This shapely oval tree with slightly pendulous branches can be used sparingly in a landscape to bring attention to it. Wouldn’t that be a unique Christmas gift?

Maybe what’s missing from your own backyard is the Skybound Mountain Ash. Did you know that although it has ash-like leaves, it is a member of the rose family, and are not related to true ash? They therefore do not attract the emerald ash borer. This popular small accent tree features clusters of white flowers in spring followed by orange-red berries lasting into winter; shiny gray bark, attractive compound leaves that turn orange and red in fall; needs well drained soil.

Then again, a majestic Sugar Maple might be the best way to honour the memory of your favourite uncle, who showed you how to boil down sap for Maple Syrup.

Our Tree Fundraiser shopping site will be open for on November 19, 2021, at hhnl.ca/trees.

For the second year we welcome our partnership with Reid Gardens in Carleton Place who have generously offered their help, including storage facilities to keep trees and shrubs safe until pick-up. Once again, they are throwing in a 30L bag of 3 Way Planting Mix and a 4.5g package of Root Rescue (mycorrhizae) with each tree purchased! We are so grateful for their big-hearted support of our work. A visit to Reid Gardens on the edge of Carleton Place for over 30 years has been high on people’s list of things to do in the Spring. People come for their great variety of trees, shrubs, perennials and other garden necessities.

“Doug and I were pleased to partner with Home Hospice North Lanark last year, and are happy to do so again. We believe strongly in the work they do for the comfort of people in our community. It is our privilege to help HHNL raise necessary funds, especially in these ongoing difficult times.”

Doris Goerzen, owner of Reid Gardens

We invite you to visit our website at hhnl.ca to learn more about our organization.

Trees will be available for pick up in the Spring of 2021. Exact date and time are to be determined. The pick up location will be Reid Gardens in Carleton Place, 140 Pick Road, adjacent to the Garden Center.