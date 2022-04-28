Hospital Lottery to support quality health care for men close to home

Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation today launched a new online lottery featuring more than $30,000 worth of prizes, all chosen with ‘Dads’, and the men in everyone’s life, in mind.

“Play4Dads Hospital Lottery features six weekly draws with the final, seventh, grand prize draw for a CFMOTO 600 (2 person) ATV taking place Friday, June 17, just in time for Father’s Day,” said Rob Scott, Chair of the AGH FVM Foundation. “Imagine winning ‘Dad’ a full suite of Milwaukee Cordless Power Tools, brand new Callaway Men’s Golf Clubs, Red Blacks Season Tickets or an ATV. Win or lose, all proceeds from this lottery will help the Hospital and Manor purchase new equipment helping to ensure men (and women too) in our community have access to high quality health care close to home.”

Visit www.play4dads.ca to see a full list of the six weekly early-bird prize packages and purchase tickets; one for $25 and five for $100. The first draw takes place Friday, May 6 at noon. Early-bird winners remain in for all subsequent draws leading up to the grand prize draw for the ATV.

All Play4Dads prizes have been sourced locally with the exception of the Red Blacks Season’s Tickets. “All prize providers gave us the best deal they could,” said Al Roberts, Managing Director of the AGH FVM Foundation. “That way more of the profits go directly to the Hospital and Manor.”

“We’re always so appreciative of the many ways community members chose to support our Foundation,” said Mary Wilson Trider, President and CEO, Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor. “Most people still don’t know that the money received from the Ministry of Health to operate the Hospital and Manor does not cover the costs of replacing old or purchasing new clinical equipment. We count on the generosity of volunteers, donors, ticket buyers, event participants and corporate partners to contribute through fundraisers like Play4Dads to fund our ongoing equipment needs.”

Special thanks to the following corporate partners for helping support Play4Dads: Throttle Power Sports, Levi Home Hardware, Milwaukee Power Tools, Patrice’s Independent, Crooked Mile Brewery, Sam’s Barbershop, Calabogie Motor Park, Red Blacks (OSEG), GilligalouBird Store, Oldies 107.1, Lake 88.1 and 20eight.ca