Saturday, April 23, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Housecleaner wanted

Housecleaning services every two weeks needed for...

Fairview Manor gets Gold in Readers’ Choice Awards

The votes are in, and Fairview Manor...

Diana’s Quiz – April 23, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  What major museum is...
Classified AdsHousecleaner wanted

Housecleaner wanted

Housecleaning services every two weeks needed for my apartment. Please call or text Tony Belcourt 613-791-5056.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone