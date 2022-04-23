Classified AdsHousecleaner wanted Housecleaner wanted April 23, 2022 Housecleaning services every two weeks needed for my apartment. Please call or text Tony Belcourt 613-791-5056. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Summer student positions at North Lanark Regional Museum April 22, 2022 FOR SALE: ORECK vacuum cleaner April 22, 2022 HFT Donut Shop seeks staff April 21, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Housecleaner wanted April 23, 2022 Fairview Manor gets Gold in Readers’ Choice Awards April 22, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – April 23, 2022 April 22, 2022 Summer student positions at North Lanark Regional Museum April 22, 2022 The Third Annual Ten Collective Show, April 23-24 April 22, 2022 FOR SALE: ORECK vacuum cleaner April 22, 2022 From the Archives Gay Cook’s Minted Fresh Lemonade Ontario Energy Board Energy East Consultation: Kanata discussion New clinic will help prepare patients for successful surgery Local Subway serves up ‘hero’ sandwiches Mayor McLaughlin will not seek re-election Peter Nelson’s travels – the road to Bogota Fruit Trees in Mississippi Mills