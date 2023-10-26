Friday, October 27, 2023
Howard McGraw — obituary

McGraw, Howard John Gerald

Age 68, of Almonte, passed suddenly and peacefully on the morning of Sunday, October 22nd, 2023.

Howard achieved great success in his career in Occupational Health and Safety and was Chairman of the Board of Canadian Registered Safety Professionals.  After retiring in 2015, he moved to Almonte where he could be close to his granddaughters who were his greatest joy in his final years.

Howard was an avid reader and tutored children in reading at his local library. He enjoyed woodworking in his “Mancave” and with the Men’s Shed Woodworking Club.

He was a loving and loyal Husband of his Wife, Jill for 41 years; Beloved mentor and friend of his children, Erin and Neil; and proud attentive grandfather of Freya, Theodora, Asherah, and Alice.

He will be remembered for the deep and positive impact he had on the lives of those he cared about most.

Services will be held at C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel, Almonte.  It will take place Friday November 3rd at 14:00.

In honour of his involvement with the “Reading Buddy” program and his belief that everyone should be able to read, his family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Mississippi Mills Public Library where they run such literacy programs which he took part in.

https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/39366?v2=true

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

