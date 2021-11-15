Invaluable Keepsakes: A Thoughtful Christmas Gift

Announcing a one-day-only Pop-up Art Sale!

Sunday, November 21st, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

79 Bridge Street, Almonte

Over the past couple of months, a few ladies from our community have been getting together to preserve some wonderful pieces that were donated to the Hub and Rebound. Vintage handkerchiefs, embroidery, needle lace, and vintage bird posters and pictures have been creatively given new life and will be available to purchase.

“In our humble opinion these could be one of the most cherished gifts you could give this Christmas, says Jennifer Zeitz. “Many of these handmade heirlooms have been forgotten and yet they will stir memories and emotions from your childhood, where they were often seen in grandmothers’ and relatives’ homes. In this way, the special moments will be recalled with a thoughtful gift like a framed piece of needlework.”

This is also a wonderful example of repurposing — taking something from our community and putting it back into the community.

Aside from framed needlework, there are framed vintage pieces that will appeal to people of all ages. There will also be a selection of updated vintage frames for sale that you can use to showcase your own pieces of needlework. There are lots of ideas to get your creative juices flowing!

All proceeds from the sale go back into the community and people in need. What better Christmas gift for our loved ones and for our community?

Jennifer Zeitz – jenniferzeitz@hotmail.com

Lisa George – lisac.george @gmail.com