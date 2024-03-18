Huguette Grand — obituary

Huguette Grand

January 30, 1938 – March 14, 2024

Huguette Marie Patricia Françoise Grand (nee Gelineau), 86, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2024 at Fairview Manor, Almonte, Ontario with her daughter by her side. Huguie was born on January 30, 1938 in the Mechanicsville area of Ottawa to Armand Gelineau ad Ida (Lacroix).

She was the baby of the family and a shy girl in a moderately large French Canadian family. Huguie very much wanted a large family of her own. After meeting Melville Grand while working at Statistics Canada and subsequently marrying him, she was only able to have one daughter: Catherine.

Though both Huguie and Mel absolutely loved Cathy, they had more to share and they ended up fostering seven children through the years and mentored many more through their riding school at Chalk River where they moved after Mel retired early.

Huguette worked for the federal government at Statistics Canada and Correctional Services. In her forties she was able to semi-retire and spend six months in Florida every year with her beloved husband. They were joined down South by her siblings, in-laws, cousins and nieces and nephews.

Mel and Huguie loved living in Fort Myers hosting friends and family, golfing and playing cards and going dancing. They would have enjoyed it forever but Mel had another heart attack on the golf course and they were unable to continue their endless vacation.

Huguette was a longstanding member of the Catholic Church, she volunteered her administrative skills to Father Charles Orchard at St. Mary’s Parish, Ottawa and also volunteered for the bereavement program.

After Mel’s death in 1999, Huguette and Cathy slowly learned to cope with their loss. Unfortunately, just a few years later Huguette was diagnosed with dementia. After her diagnosis the two were spokespersons for the Alzheimer Society and Cathy, inspired by her mom, worked towards getting a national dementia strategy for Canada.

Huguie maintained her sweet and gentle personality throughout the progression of her dementia. Predeceased by husband Melville Grand. She leaves behind her daughter Catherine Frances Grand, her brother Gilbert Gelineau (late Ethel), predeceased by brothers Roy Gelineau (Winnie), Duke Gelineau (late Muriel), and sister Pierrette Nicholas (late Gerald). She leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins, whom she loved dearly.

Huguette’s arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street N., Arnprior. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Name of Mary Parish, Almonte, Ontario on Saturday March 23, 2024 with Reverend Cyprian Adibe officiating. Interment will follow at Capital Memorial Gardens, Ottawa. Visitation will be held Saturday morning after 9:30 a.m. at Holy Name of Mary Parish before the funeral service. Donations to Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation would be appreciated. Please indicate the donation is for Fairview Manor. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca