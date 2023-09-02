Classified AdsIBIS XA Wheelchair for Sale - $1500 IBIS XA Wheelchair for Sale – $1500 September 2, 2023 Excellent condition Used less than 2 years Purchased from Ontario Medical Supply Custom made for a short person – approx. 4’10” Dynamic tilt PRISM backrest Head support Seat belt Pick-up @ Millfall Condos, Almonte Contact Liz @ 613-769-6968 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Large 2-bedroom apartment for rent, $1600 August 30, 2023 House for rent, $2,000 August 30, 2023 JOB: Front Office Administrator August 30, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest A moment of reflection September 2, 2023 IBIS XA Wheelchair for Sale – $1500 September 2, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – September 2, 2023 September 2, 2023 Labour Day Weekend Garage Sale! September 1, 2023 The Terry Fox Run for 2023 is just around the corner! August 30, 2023 Large 2-bedroom apartment for rent, $1600 August 30, 2023 From the Archives Enerdu explains its dam project at Almonte Old Town Hall citizens' meeting The Millstone is investigating March 1-2 power outage Comment by MRPC manager Scott Newton Gardening: The Power of the Hoop What Is That … Splash of Orange? Robert and Sharon Newton to make a documentary about Almonte Radiothon raising funds and awareness for Hospice Renfrew Fairground floods: 1947