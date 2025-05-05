Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

What Is That … Elongated Bill?

Birds have evolved a diverse array of...

Northern Impressions with Ron Williamson, May 9

Ron Williamson is an award-winning pioneer of...

IKEA sofa bed to give away

I have a sofa bed ( used...
Classified AdsIKEA sofa bed to give away

IKEA sofa bed to give away

I have a sofa bed ( used under 5 times) to give away because it no longer fits in my renovated basement.

It is an IKEA Lycksele Lővas Sofabed which sells for $429. new.

You can text or call me 613-859-0813 if interested.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone