Information session on Blakeney Bridge replacement, February 29

Lanark County is providing the public with an in-person update on the Blakeney Bridge replacement design and schedule.

The existing single-lane bridge is more than 100 years old and crosses the Mississippi River between Almonte and Pakenham. It is slated to be replaced this year with a two-lane modular steel bridge, including a dedicated 1.6-metre lane for pedestrians and cyclists separated by flexible bollards during the summer.

“The public information centre will include displays showing the final design, along with information about the proposed schedule,” said Lanark County Public Works Manager Sean Derouin. “County staff will be on hand to answer questions as well.”

The public information centre will be held in a drop-in format on Thursday, February 29, 2024 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Almonte and District Community Centre, 182 Bridge St., Almonte.

More details about the bridge replacement can be found at www.lanarkcounty.ca/blakeneybridge.