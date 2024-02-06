Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Three people arrested in MM on drugs and weapons charges

The OPP has seized illicit drugs and...

Information session on Blakeney Bridge replacement, February 29

Lanark County is providing the public with...

Stitching their way into people’s hearts

Monday, January 29 saw a group of...
LivingInformation session on Blakeney Bridge replacement, February 29

Information session on Blakeney Bridge replacement, February 29

Lanark County is providing the public with an in-person update on the Blakeney Bridge replacement design and schedule.

The existing single-lane bridge is more than 100 years old and crosses the Mississippi River between Almonte and Pakenham. It is slated to be replaced this year with a two-lane modular steel bridge, including a dedicated 1.6-metre lane for pedestrians and cyclists separated by flexible bollards during the summer.

“The public information centre will include displays showing the final design, along with information about the proposed schedule,” said Lanark County Public Works Manager Sean Derouin. “County staff will be on hand to answer questions as well.”

The public information centre will be held in a drop-in format on Thursday, February 29, 2024 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Almonte and District Community Centre, 182 Bridge St., Almonte.

More details about the bridge replacement can be found at www.lanarkcounty.ca/blakeneybridge.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone