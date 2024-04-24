Thursday, April 25, 2024
Information session on cohousing, May 4

The Fiddlehead Commons Cohousing Project is hosting...

The Fiddlehead Commons Cohousing Project is hosting an Information Afternoon on Saturday, May 4 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Almonte Old Town Hall. Come learn about what cohousing is, and what Fiddlehead Commons will be for Almonte. Children are welcome.

What is cohousing? Some people call cohousing the return to the traditional village or the close-knit neighbourhood where they grew up. Others call it a response to current social, economic, and environmental challenges. 

Cohousing is a form of housing development that is built around community. Future owners come together to create a set of individually owned private homes clustered around a large common house and common outdoor space. Indoor common areas include dining room and kitchen, laundry room, workshop, guest rooms, and a children’s play room. Outdoor amenities include a courtyard, play area, and shared garden. 

Cohousing residents each have their own complete home, but as neighbours, they come together regularly for shared meals, social events, work projects, and sharing of time and resources. Children are watched over by many families, and elderly residents can rely on their neighbours for support. For many, the balance of community and autonomy is the key to what makes cohousing so special. 

If you’re interested in learning more, please attend the Information Afternoon on May 4.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

