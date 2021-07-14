We are four older and very experienced canoe trippers looking for another couple to join us on a canoe trip at the end of August (our 3rd party had to back out due to family schedule). We are planning a 7 or 8 day trip in the Lady Evelyn area, estimated date of departure on or after August 23 (flexible).

Must have some canoe tripping experience and be able to swim. Planned route includes approx. five portages between 400 – 800 metres, so must be able to pack light and tote your gear overland. Must also have a good sense of humour, enjoy standing under a tarp in the rain, spontaneous bursts of singing, and not necessarily always “act your age”!

If interested, please contact Adrian or Robert. 613-316-1767