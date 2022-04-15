Introducing MMordle, a word game for Mississippi Mills

So you may, just possibly, have heard of an online game called Wordle. Though the initial global craze for it seems to have died down a little by now, it remains very popular.

It has also led to the creation of various tools to ‘make your own Wordle’ and I decided to give this a try. I’ve created a few games with a special angle — the correct 5-letter words all have some sort of connection to Mississippi Mills — features, events, whatever. This turned out to be harder than I first imagined, so thanks to my daughter Rachel for coming up with some great suggestions 🙂

Here’s the link to the first puzzle. (If you’ve never played Wordle before you can click the icon of the “i” in a circle for instructions once you get there.)

https://mywordle.strivemath.com/?word=bocod

Also, I hope this works for everyone! It should, based on the testing I’ve done, but you never know.

If it works and folks enjoy it I’ll do a few more over time.