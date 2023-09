Introduction to Botanical Dyeing

Join Canadian artist Deborah Margo for a hands-on workshop including basic theory, history and experimental techniques. Students will leave with two hand dyed handkerchief samples, one cotton and one silk Habotai.

Saturday October 14, 1 – 5 PM

$20, includes materials and equipment.

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum Education Room, 2nd floor

To book or for more information contact Melanie: m.bruntwood@gmail.com