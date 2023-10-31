Iris Yuill — obituary

Yuill, Iris

July 24, 1933 – October 28, 2023

After a very brief illness, our mom was called to heaven surrounded by her family in the same way she lived – with love, tears and laughter – at Almonte General Hospital in her 91st year.

Predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Ralph Ballantyne Yuill. Also her parents, Robert and Marion Eady (Ferguson), six brothers and their wives, Stewart (Hazel), Jim (Thelma), Duncan (Sadie), Harold (Margaret), Ralph, and Noble (Vivian) As well as her sister Marion (Ancel) Hogg. Left to mourn are her sister Roberta McLean (Mac deceased) and her children Gwen (Murray) Wark, Gail Yuill (Mark Uniac), Beth (Tom) Mackler, Heather (Doug) McIntosh and Bill (Jeannie) Yuill. Also, 14 grandchildren, 27 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great, Great Grandchildren along with many, many nieces and nephews. Mom to us, Auntie to many, and Grandma Yuill to everyone.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Fairview Manor in Almonte (who Mom loved), Dr. Roger Drake, Dr. Karen T urcotte, Dr. Ursula McGarry and the nurses of the Almonte General Hospital for their kind and compassionate care of our mom and our considerably large family.

Donations to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Wednesday, November 1, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Funeral service in the chapel on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 11am. Interment in Guthrie United Church Cemetery (Clayton) and reception in the Clayton Community Hall will follow the service.

Details to watch Mrs. Yuill’s Funeral Live are as follows

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88070520582?pwd=HDACYSZG4S5btxD7shXLHJhqlUJh7J.1

Meeting ID: 880 7052 0582, Passcode: 747895