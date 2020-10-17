I have taken some time to make some adjustments to my teaching space and can now offer private one on one lessons in a 400 square foot well ventilated room with clear screen protection between teacher and student. I will be also following all COVID-19 safety measures including masks, physical distancing, hand sanitizer station at the door with cleaning and disinfection procedures in between each lesson.

Ric Denis has over twenty-five years teaching and performance experience in many styles, including jazz, rock, blues, folk and country. Ric is an honours graduate in jazz/classical musical education at Mohawk College and has developed a curriculum that includes…

Rhythm, Styles & Strum Patterns

Chords & Progressions

Scales & Improvisation

Ear Training & Guitar Theory

Private lessons. Beginner to advanced. Youth and adult.

Guitar, bass, ukulele, harmonica, songwriting/composition, theory.

Organize and prioritize all the online information available.

Discover the fun of being musical.

