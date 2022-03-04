Is your birdhouse ready to go?

We’re six weeks from the opening bell on the Birdhouse Bonanza 2022 auction, and birdhouses are beginning to materialize. The MMLT website is now ready to accept registrations at www.mmlt.ca/event/birdhouse-bonanza-2022/. You will need your name, address, title of your piece, whether it is functional or ornamental, materials and size, and a snappy creative little description. In addition, you will need a good photo of your entry with something to indicate its size. Further, please indicate the value of your piece, bearing in mind your creativity as well as the actual materials involved.

Your addresses, both email and residential, will not appear on the auction site, but will be stored for our use only.

Once you have registered your creation, you will see it appear on the auction sight, and now the fun begins as everyone gears up for the furious bidding April 18-29.

We will be promoting entries on social media until the auction begins, so please send a photo of your entry to barbaracarroll493@gmail.com then look for it on sites such as Friends of Mississippi Mills and the MMLT facebook page, and follow the likes and comments!

There is no entry fee, and all entries will be accepted up to April 14, allowing plenty of time to get creative before spring comes along!

Need more information? Contact Glenda Jones at aljones@xplornet.com or Barbara Carroll at barbarcarroll493@gmail.com.