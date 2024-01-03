Jack Hinton — obituary

JACK HINTON (John Holling Hinton) died on December 29th 2023 … not from too much chocolate, Jack had Alzheimer’s. He was living in Fairview Manor and would have been eighty nine in a couple of weeks.

We are all so saddened by this loss: Glennis, his loving partner of thirty years, daughters Debbie (Wayne Spinks) Donna (Al Findlay) grandchildren, Crystal, Stacey (Adam Crosbie) Kaden, Mitchel (Allie Carroll) and Karly (Seth Houghton). Jack will also be missed by his great-grandchildren Abbigale, Rowan, Kallie, Jaydon, Nathon, his four great-great-grandchildren, his niece, nephews, cousin Barb (Art Dobie), Steve McCaughey and family, his almost-adopted son Ed Lawrence and many, many friends here, across Canada, in the UK and Norway.

Jack was pre-deceased by his parents John and Anne (nee Holling) Hinton, sister Betty Neill, brother-in-law Ron Neill, daughter Jennifer, grand daughter Nichole and two ex wives, Helen and Bonny.

Jack’s work took him to the High Arctic, Bermuda, California, and most recently to Almonte General Hospital-Fairview Manor where he was Chief Engineer. He was an animal lover, auto mechanic, biker, organic farmer, traveller, toker, avid reader, lover of the Blues, crazy dancer, canoe builder and the kindest and most gentle soul you could ever meet.

Sincere thanks go to the doctors and staff at Fairview Manor who made Jack’s final months so safe, secure and wonderful. We could not have asked for better care.

Jack generously donated his remains to Ottawa University for medical research.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of C.R.Gamble Home and Chapel Inc., (127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario). Condolences and tributes: www.crgamble.com in the days to come. In memory of Jack donations to The Alzheimer’s Society of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville mentioning the Betty Neill Fund will help to support our local people with Alzheimer’s and provide some respite to their often exhausted caregivers.

A celebration of Jack’s very-well-lived life will be held later in the year and we will be sure to welcome everyone.