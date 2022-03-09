Jack Vanek — obituary

Vanek, Jachym “Jack”

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on March 6, 2022. An avid outdoorsman and a biomedical engineer by trade, he was also a long-time prominent member of the Freemasons community. He was predeceased by his dear wife, Mary Vanek (nee Stewart), in December 2021. They lived together in Lanark, ON; for many years, he also lived quietly in Barry’s Bay. He is survived by his daughter, Morgan Vanek, his grandson (Haven), and his siblings, Sonja Vanek and Eduard Vanek. Son of the late Jiří Vanek and the late Anna Vanek. A special thanks to the staff at the Ottawa Civic Hospital for their excellent care in his final weeks. His interment will be held in the spring.

