Jane Young — obituary

Young, Jane Margaret

Honoured teacher to many students in Almonte and Smiths Falls.

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 5, 2024, at the Almonte General Hospital.

Jane Margaret Young (nee Barr)

Of Almonte, Ontario, in her 74th year.

Beloved wife to Barry for 35 years. Cherished by her son Mark (Giuseppe). Devoted daughter to the late Denzil (Denney) and Freda (nee Shook) Barr of Smiths Falls, ON. Loving sister in-law to Cheryl Porter (Mike) of Gig Harbor, WA., Jim Young of Kelowna, BC., Randy Young (Jennifer) of North Vancouver, BC. Devoted aunt to Adrienne, Kris (Jana), Jamie and Jenna (Nicholas). Close cousin to Susan Cox (Doug) of Perth, ON., Carol Campbell (Murray) of Smiths Falls, ON., Bill Fisher (Carol) of Lindsay, ON., and Nancy Cleary (Martin) of Kanata, ON. Will always be fondly remembered by her many wonderful friends near and far, her caring neighbours, and cherished students at Naismith and R. Tait Public Schools. Jane was devoted to her beloved town of Almonte, and the people she loved and cared for that made it home for her and Barry. She filled every room with love, warmth, kindness, and laughter. Donations in memory of Jane may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank you to Dr. Melanie Fortune, and to the caring staff at the Medical Surgical Unit of the Almonte General Hospital and the Irving Greenberg Family Cancer Centre.

