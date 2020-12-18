The Mississippi Mills Youth Centre has a variety of free, Covid safe youth and community focused programs that change monthly. We focus on offering fun, educational and healthy living activities that foster a positive relationship between youth and their community. For the month of January our programming runs as follows:

Mondays:

January 4th to 18th: Monday January 4th, 11th, and 18th from 4 pm to 6 pm we will be doing science experiments! This program is online and will be held through Zoom. We will be creating volcanos, crystals and changing matter itself! There are limited spaces available so be sure to register for this online program. Registration ends December 26th.

January 25th: Monday January 25th we are hosting a gender and sexual diversity inclusion information session. This is open to youth between the ages of 10 to 18 and their families. Youth and their families will learn how to create positive space for everyone. Registration ends January 1st.

Tuesdays:

January 5th to 26th: Tuesdays we are offering another month of our From Us to You: Online Cooking Program. From 4 pm to 6 pm youth will learn how to cook delicious and nutritious meals for them and their families. Registered families will either pick up or have their grocery supply box dropped off. These boxes include all of the ingredient’s youth need to cook a healthy meal for their family. Youth then tune into our Zoom lesson and learn from our Program Coordinator and special guest cooks how to make each recipe. Youth must register for this program and there are limited spaces available. Early registration is a must as these ones fill up fast- registration ends January 1st.

Wednesdays:

January 6th to 27th– Made by You-th: Wednesdays we are hosting another month of Made by You-th. From 4 pm to 5:30 pm youth will learn to create fun and useful goods. Youth will keep one for themselves and the extra they make will be sold online in our new store! All of the money made through sales goes right back into programming. Registration ends January 1st.

January 6th to 27th– MMYC’s Young Chefs Program: Wednesdays we are hosting our very first month of intermediate cooking classes. This program is perfect for a youth with a passion for cooking and who already has their basic skills set. Youth will learn more difficult knife techniques, recipes and proper kitchen processes. This is a free program- this includes all of the ingredients needed to create these recipes. There are limited spaces available so be sure to register before January 1st.

Thursdays:

January 7th to 28th: Thursdays we are starting our very own winter survival course! This program will be led by our fantastically skilled volunteer Stan Holloway. We will be learning how to survive outside, start fires, tie knots & lashes, make shelter, orienteer, and how to track. This will culminate in a weekend camping trip! There are very limited spots available so please don’t wait to register! Registration closes January 1st.

Fridays:

January 8th to 29th: Fridays from 4 pm to 8 pm we will be hosting batch cooking. 8 youth will come to the centre to learn to cook and prepare meals. All of the food made in the program will be given to members of our community. Want to help youth learn to cook and receive an amazing meal too? Email nutritioncoordinator@mmyc.ca. This program is open to anyone in the Mississippi Mills community.

Want to register? Learn more about our programming? Maybe donate funds or goods or volunteer? Please email our Program Coordinator, Sara, at programcoordinator@mmyc.ca or call 613-257-5959