MacDonell, Jerome

(Bell Canada – Retired)

At Almonte General Hospital in his 86th year after a struggle with dementia.

Loving husband of Ruth (nee Cowan) for 64 years. Dear father of Natalie (Joe Compton) and Shelley (Jeff Usher). Fun loving Grandpa of Jordan, Jennifer, Mitchell, Hannah and Bryce. Fondly remembered by the Cowan family. Jerome was born on a farm near Apple Hill, ON. The youngest and last surviving child of John James and Mary Catherine MacDonell. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters; Dorothy, Evelyn, John, Eileen, Charles, Inez, Doreen, Angus and Donald.

Jerome loved Scottish music, dancing and the Glengarry Highland Games. He was always the “Life of the Party”.

Jerome will be cremated and a Memorial Mass with interment to follow will be held at a later date in Almonte.

A special thank-you to the wonderful nurses from AGH. In memory of Jerome, donations may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Society.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com