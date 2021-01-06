Please note: during Covid-19 restrictions interviews will be held via Zoom. Once restrictions are lifted this position is in office and not a remote working position.

Please send Resume and Cover Letter to Karen Gallagher | Horizon Assistant Services

horizonvaservices@gmail.com

JOB: Administration Assistant / Social Media Marketing

**Currently offering 20 hours per week with potential to increase over several months. Please let me know your current availability as well as over the next 6-12 months. **

EXP Realty – office located downtown Almonte

Job Description

Timely response to deadlines on all of the following:

Social media advertising – creation of unique content- (with help from realtors) – monitoring Facebook, Instagram

Facebook Ads – experience would be considered an asset

Posting new listings to our Ottawa board application and updating as required

Customer interaction and exchange of all needed documents between buyer, seller, cooperating realtors, lawyers, appraisers, and home inspectors including all updates and amendments

Monitoring all paperwork on sales transactions is received in a timely fashion, and completed as per deadlines

Uploading data to appropriate applications.

Communicating info back and forth between the current 4 realtors on the team as needed

Excellent understanding of G-Suite and all its tools excel, word, publisher an asset, adobe, and cloud drive systems

Preparing documents for a realtor for electronic signatures and monitoring completion

Creating branded signs and all promotional material, follow thru with artwork consistency with vendor

Qualifications:

Must have own reliable computer

Experience with Facebook Ads, Instagram and Social Media content creation and posting. Considered an asset

Quick study for all generic software within the brokerage domain – including KV Core – Inside Real Estate – Lead generation/CRM/Website

Real estate familiarity an asset but can be trained for the right individual.

Ability to think on your own, be a self-starter

Additional Details: