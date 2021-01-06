Please note: during Covid-19 restrictions interviews will be held via Zoom. Once restrictions are lifted this position is in office and not a remote working position. 

Please send Resume and Cover Letter to Karen Gallagher | Horizon Assistant Services

horizonvaservices@gmail.com

JOB: Administration Assistant / Social Media Marketing

**Currently offering 20 hours per week with potential to increase over several months.  Please let me know your current availability as well as over the next 6-12 months. **

EXP Realty – office located downtown Almonte

Job Description

Timely response to deadlines on all of the following:

  • Social media advertising – creation of unique content- (with help from realtors) – monitoring Facebook, Instagram
  • Facebook Ads – experience would be considered an asset
  • Posting new listings to our Ottawa board application and updating as required
  • Customer interaction and exchange of all needed documents between buyer, seller, cooperating realtors, lawyers, appraisers, and home inspectors including all updates and amendments
  • Monitoring all paperwork on sales transactions is received in a timely fashion, and completed as per deadlines
  • Uploading data to appropriate applications.
  • Communicating info back and forth between the current 4 realtors on the team as needed
  • Excellent understanding of G-Suite and all its tools excel, word, publisher an asset, adobe, and cloud drive systems
  • Preparing documents for a realtor for electronic signatures and monitoring completion
  • Creating branded signs and all promotional material, follow thru with artwork consistency with vendor

Qualifications:

  • Must have own reliable computer
  • Experience with Facebook Ads, Instagram and Social Media content creation and posting. Considered an asset
  • Quick study for all generic software within the brokerage domain – including KV Core – Inside Real Estate – Lead generation/CRM/Website
  • Real estate familiarity an asset but can be trained for the right individual.
  • Ability to think on your own, be a self-starter

Additional Details:

  • Hours are flexible, provided that all required work is done by the deadlines. Bonding not required, but confidentiality is absolute
