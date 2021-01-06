Please note: during Covid-19 restrictions interviews will be held via Zoom. Once restrictions are lifted this position is in office and not a remote working position.
Please send Resume and Cover Letter to Karen Gallagher | Horizon Assistant Services
JOB: Administration Assistant / Social Media Marketing
**Currently offering 20 hours per week with potential to increase over several months. Please let me know your current availability as well as over the next 6-12 months. **
EXP Realty – office located downtown Almonte
Job Description
Timely response to deadlines on all of the following:
- Social media advertising – creation of unique content- (with help from realtors) – monitoring Facebook, Instagram
- Facebook Ads – experience would be considered an asset
- Posting new listings to our Ottawa board application and updating as required
- Customer interaction and exchange of all needed documents between buyer, seller, cooperating realtors, lawyers, appraisers, and home inspectors including all updates and amendments
- Monitoring all paperwork on sales transactions is received in a timely fashion, and completed as per deadlines
- Uploading data to appropriate applications.
- Communicating info back and forth between the current 4 realtors on the team as needed
- Excellent understanding of G-Suite and all its tools excel, word, publisher an asset, adobe, and cloud drive systems
- Preparing documents for a realtor for electronic signatures and monitoring completion
- Creating branded signs and all promotional material, follow thru with artwork consistency with vendor
Qualifications:
- Must have own reliable computer
- Experience with Facebook Ads, Instagram and Social Media content creation and posting. Considered an asset
- Quick study for all generic software within the brokerage domain – including KV Core – Inside Real Estate – Lead generation/CRM/Website
- Real estate familiarity an asset but can be trained for the right individual.
- Ability to think on your own, be a self-starter
Additional Details:
- Hours are flexible, provided that all required work is done by the deadlines. Bonding not required, but confidentiality is absolute