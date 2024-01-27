Saturday, January 27, 2024
JOB: Administrative receptionist for local law office

LMS LAWYERS LLP, located at 359 Ottawa Street, Almonte, is seeking an administrative receptionist for an immediate full-time, permanent position. Legal Assistant or Law Clerk diploma is an asset, but not required. Knowledge of estate law an asset. Necessary skills required: excellent verbal and written communication, office administration, adaptive learner, good judgment, and tactfulness/confidentiality. Training will be provided. This is an in-person position.

Salary to be discussed. Vacation, dental and health benefits offered after probationary period.

To apply for this position, please email your resume in WORD format only, to Christine Lecuyer at: clecuyer@lmslawyers.com and use ALMONTE as the subject line.

Thank you to all who apply, but only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

