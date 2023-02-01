JOB: Community Health Worker at ConnectWell

Employment Opportunity

Position Title: Community Health Worker- Social Prescribing Project

Program: Community Health Centre

Location: Lanark

Term: 14 hrs per week, ASAP start to March 31, 2024

Start Date: ASAP

Rate of Pay: $29.47 to $34.76, plus 4% (in lieu of vacation time)

ConnectWell Community Health is hiring! We are looking for an energetic person who is motivated to build community and mental health wellness through food. This is a contract- term position starting ASAP to March 31, 2024. The position salary range is $29.47/hour to $34.67/hour plus 4% in lieu of vacation and optional HOOPP contribution. To view the complete Community Health Worker- Social Prescribing Project job description please visit our website www.connecwell.ca under the tab Join Us!

Position Summary:

The Community Health Worker (CHW) – Social Prescribing Project will plan, develop, and facilitate groups with individuals who face barriers to basic food and nutritional requirements. The CHW in this project supports individuals to improve mental and physical health through healthy nutrition in a safe and welcoming environment to develop new skills, enhance personal support networks, cope better with mental health challenges and improve overall mental health wellness. The CHW works with other ConnectWell staff and teams to promote social prescribing and mental health and wellbeing for participants.

Qualifications:

Post-secondary education (Bachelor’s degree/diploma in health or social sciences) or equivalent combination of training and experience

Minimum two years’ experience in a community-based setting

Facilitation of diverse groups of adult learners, ideally in the provision of healthy eating and mental health and wellness programming

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively in a multi-disciplinary setting, with clients, community members, volunteers, staff, and partner agencies.

Understanding of rural health and social needs for diverse populations

Experience leading community-based cooking groups.

A reliable vehicle is required and valid Ontario Driver’s License

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate for the Lanark site will report to Director of Mental Health Services and Connections.

Conditions of Employment:

Hours of work will be developed in collaboration with the successful candidate to ensure a healthy work-life balance. Full use of a vehicle, driver’s licence, and proof of insurance is required for travel.

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Criminal Records Check and proof of COVID Vaccinations.

For a complete job description, please visit our website, www.connectwell.ca

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Applications should be sent to the attention of Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca

The application deadline is February 14, 2023.

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.