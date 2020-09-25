Employment opportunity: Screener/cleaner

The North Lanark Community Health Centre, a part of Lanark Renfrew Health & Community Services, is looking for a Screener/Cleaner to join our team. This is a full time, temporary position beginning October 2020 until March 31, 2021.

As the first point of contact, the Screener/Cleaner will be responsible for actively screening visitors and community members upon arrival to the Community Health Centre (CHC) by asking and documenting a series of COVID-19 screening questions and taking a temperature reading. This position will be responsible for cleaning and disinfecting designated areas daily.

For a complete job description please visit our website at http://nlchc.on.ca/Employment.asp

Interested individuals should reply in writing by 4:00 pm on October 1, 2020, to:

Jodi Halpenny, Administrative Assistant

North Lanark Community Health Centre

20 Robertson Drive

Lanark, ON K0G 1K0

Attn: “Screener/Cleaner”

Email: jhalpenny@nlchc.on.ca

Note: Only those selected for an interview will be contacted