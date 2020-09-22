INTERNAL/EXTERNAL JOB POSTING – Employment Opportunity

Position Title: Finance Executive Assistant (Family Relief Program)

PART/Program: Lanark Family Relief Program

Site/Location: LCP- 30 Bennett St. Carleton Place, ON

Classification: Permanent 1.0 FTE position

Start Date: Immediately

Position Description

The Finance Executive Assistant, under the direction of the Financial Coordinator, will provide support to the Family Relief Finance team. Primary responsibilities include assisting with client billings and accounts, working closely with members of the Family Relief Team to provide financial support and assistance, providing administrative support to the Family Relief Director and Family Relief management team, and assisting Worker Recruitment Coordinator with recruiting, screening and onboarding new Family Relief workers.

Requirements for this position include:

Education:

Post-secondary degree or diploma in business, finance, accounting, or a related field or a combination of related education and experience

Professional Experience:

Three years of experience in the financial industry

Knowledge of accepted accounting rules, practices, tax laws, and reporting requirements

Basic knowledge of accounting systems, budgets and internal controls

Computer skills with a range of software including accounting and Microsoft applications. Microsoft Dynamics NAV an asset.

Meticulous with numbers

Demonstrated time management, analytical and organizational skills

Ability to be flexible, prioritize and manage conflicting demands

High level of integrity and excellent work ethic

Effective Communication and ability to work individually as well as part of a team

Key Competencies

Attention to detail

Self-motivated and able to work and complete tasks with minimal supervision

Excellent interpersonal, communication (oral and written)

Excellent time management and organizational skills and ability to prioritize multiple projects with conflicting demands (and/or ability to remain cool under the pressure of competing demands/workload.)

Excellent computer skills including Excel, Word, PowerPoint

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist Family Relief Finance Coordinator to monitor a budget based on allocated funds for each program and client. Remain current on all new funding announcements and changes. Prepare and track invoices to funders for individualized client funding. Provide administrative support to the Family Relief Management team Maintain year-end working papers and spreadsheets, and assist with preparation for any internal or external audits or independent reviews being conducted Act as backup to the Finance Assistant (Family Relief) Organize filing of all appropriate documents Assist Worker Recruitment Coordinator with recruiting screening and interviewing. Onboarding new staff, tracking mandatory training and initiating the employee contract renewal process Attend Finance Team, Family Relief Case Worker and Staff Meetings Assume responsibility for other accounting and administration affairs of the Finance Department in the absence of the Financial CoordinatorMaintain a professional appearance, demeanour and attitude Other duties as assigned or required

Reporting Relationship:

The Finance Executive Assistant reports directly to the Financial Coordinator & Family Relief Director.

Conditions of Employment:

Hours of work will be developed in collaboration with the successful candidate to ensure a healthy work-life balance. A schedule of work will be based on the organization’s hours of operation and program requirements and will include some evenings and weekends.

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening which includes a criminal reference check.

How to apply:

Please submit curriculum vitae and covering letter to Mike Shane, Finance Coordinator, 30 Bennett St. Carleton Place, ON K7C 4J9, 613 257-7619 or mshane@lcp-home.com by noon on Friday, September 25, 2020

If at any stage in the selection process you require an accommodation due to a disability, please contact us at 613-257-7619 and let us know how we can assist you.

Posting Date: September 11, 2020

The Lanark Community Programs (LCP), a part of Lanark Renfrew Health & Community Services, is a fully accredited organization providing health and community programs. LRHCS is a HOOPP employer.