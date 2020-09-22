INTERNAL/EXTERNAL JOB POSTING – Employment Opportunity
Position Title: Finance Executive Assistant (Family Relief Program)
PART/Program: Lanark Family Relief Program
Site/Location: LCP- 30 Bennett St. Carleton Place, ON
Classification: Permanent 1.0 FTE position
Start Date: Immediately
Position Description
The Finance Executive Assistant, under the direction of the Financial Coordinator, will provide support to the Family Relief Finance team. Primary responsibilities include assisting with client billings and accounts, working closely with members of the Family Relief Team to provide financial support and assistance, providing administrative support to the Family Relief Director and Family Relief management team, and assisting Worker Recruitment Coordinator with recruiting, screening and onboarding new Family Relief workers.
Requirements for this position include:
Education:
- Post-secondary degree or diploma in business, finance, accounting, or a related field or a combination of related education and experience
Professional Experience:
- Three years of experience in the financial industry
- Knowledge of accepted accounting rules, practices, tax laws, and reporting requirements
- Basic knowledge of accounting systems, budgets and internal controls
- Computer skills with a range of software including accounting and Microsoft applications. Microsoft Dynamics NAV an asset.
- Meticulous with numbers
- Demonstrated time management, analytical and organizational skills
- Ability to be flexible, prioritize and manage conflicting demands
- High level of integrity and excellent work ethic
- Effective Communication and ability to work individually as well as part of a team
Key Competencies
- Attention to detail
- Self-motivated and able to work and complete tasks with minimal supervision
- Excellent interpersonal, communication (oral and written)
- Excellent time management and organizational skills and ability to prioritize multiple projects with conflicting demands (and/or ability to remain cool under the pressure of competing demands/workload.)
- Excellent computer skills including Excel, Word, PowerPoint
POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES
- Assist Family Relief Finance Coordinator to monitor a budget based on allocated funds for each program and client. Remain current on all new funding announcements and changes.
- Prepare and track invoices to funders for individualized client funding.
- Provide administrative support to the Family Relief Management team
- Maintain year-end working papers and spreadsheets, and assist with preparation for any internal or external audits or independent reviews being conducted
- Act as backup to the Finance Assistant (Family Relief)
- Organize filing of all appropriate documents
- Assist Worker Recruitment Coordinator with recruiting screening and interviewing.
- Onboarding new staff, tracking mandatory training and initiating the employee contract renewal process
- Attend Finance Team, Family Relief Case Worker and Staff Meetings
- Assume responsibility for other accounting and administration affairs of the Finance Department in the absence of the Financial CoordinatorMaintain a professional appearance, demeanour and attitude
- Other duties as assigned or required
Reporting Relationship:
The Finance Executive Assistant reports directly to the Financial Coordinator & Family Relief Director.
Conditions of Employment:
Hours of work will be developed in collaboration with the successful candidate to ensure a healthy work-life balance. A schedule of work will be based on the organization’s hours of operation and program requirements and will include some evenings and weekends.
An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening which includes a criminal reference check.
How to apply:
Please submit curriculum vitae and covering letter to Mike Shane, Finance Coordinator, 30 Bennett St. Carleton Place, ON K7C 4J9, 613 257-7619 or mshane@lcp-home.com by noon on Friday, September 25, 2020
If at any stage in the selection process you require an accommodation due to a disability, please contact us at 613-257-7619 and let us know how we can assist you.
Posting Date: September 11, 2020
The Lanark Community Programs (LCP), a part of Lanark Renfrew Health & Community Services, is a fully accredited organization providing health and community programs. LRHCS is a HOOPP employer.