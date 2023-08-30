JOB: Front Office Administrator

Ascend LLP – 14 Mill St., 2nd Floor of the Heritage Court

Why Work Here?

We are passionate about the professional development of our people and we strive to create opportunities that support their career objectives. As a growing accounting practice there is opportunity for all staff to grow with us.

We offer a competitive salary and benefits package.

Why join us?

Great Technology – We continue to invest in technology to allow our staff to focus on meaningful work Great Team Members – We have a solid group who are committed to service excellence in our profession Work Life Balance – Ascend is committed to be a great employer in our community; our staff enjoy flexible work schedules Professional Development – We see huge value by investing in continual learning

Who are you?

If this quote speaks to you……

“When it comes down to it, Admins are expected to keep things running smoothly, no matter what it takes. Think of them sort of like the “utility player” in baseball. They’re the Jacks- and Jills-of-all-trades, expected to perform at a high level in a ton of different situations.”

……we want to hear from you.

Position Summary

The Front Office Administrator serves as the first point of contact for the organization either in person, on the telephone or online inquiries. In support of office productivity this position is essential to ensure the smooth operations of the local office.

Key Responsibilities

Answering inbound inquires

Directing clients to the appropriate person

Problem solving for clients and ensuring their concerns are addressed in a timely manner

Making and scheduling appointments internally and externally

Order, receive and maintaining appropriate levels of office supplies

Receiving and recording incoming client payments

Coordination of out bound client packages via courier or registered mail

Coordinating inbound mails and checking the post box

Assists with photocopying, scanning, faxing, filing for all office staff

Prepare daily and weekly bank deposits and record receipts

File and CRM management, electronic and paper (if required)

Direct admin to the partner

Qualifications

Completion of Grade 12 with some office administration or relevant work experience

Good use of Office 365 products

Computer software savvy

Customer service oriented

Confidentiality with all office matters

Analytical thinker with good problem-solving skills (trouble shooting office equipment)

Accuracy

Flexible for a wide variety of tasks

Attention to detail

Positive disposition

Preference will be given to anyone with accounting environment experience.

Additional pay

Overtime pay

Benefits:

Company events

Disability insurance

Employee assistance program

Extended health care

Life insurance

On-site parking

Paid time off

Tuition reimbursement

Full-time, Permanent

Please submit your curriculum vitae together with your cover-letter and salary expectation to dmcgeachy@ascendllp.com only. Office is located in Almonte, ON.

Lots of room for growth for the right candidate. If you have accounting experience, we are happy to train you in any aspect you are interested in. Previous office admin is now an accounting tech. Other admins that have filled the position can do bookkeeping and various tax-related activities.