JOB: Front Office Administrator

Ascend LLP – 14 Mill St., 2nd Floor of the Heritage Court
Why Work Here?
We are passionate about the professional development of our people and we strive to create opportunities that support their career objectives. As a growing accounting practice there is opportunity for all staff to grow with us.
We offer a competitive salary and benefits package.
Why join us?
- Great Technology – We continue to invest in technology to allow our staff to focus on meaningful work
- Great Team Members – We have a solid group who are committed to service excellence in our profession
- Work Life Balance – Ascend is committed to be a great employer in our community; our staff enjoy flexible work schedules
- Professional Development – We see huge value by investing in continual learning
Who are you?
If this quote speaks to you……
“When it comes down to it, Admins are expected to keep things running smoothly, no matter what it takes. Think of them sort of like the “utility player” in baseball. They’re the Jacks- and Jills-of-all-trades, expected to perform at a high level in a ton of different situations.”
……we want to hear from you.
Position Summary
The Front Office Administrator serves as the first point of contact for the organization either in person, on the telephone or online inquiries. In support of office productivity this position is essential to ensure the smooth operations of the local office.
Key Responsibilities
- Answering inbound inquires
- Directing clients to the appropriate person
- Problem solving for clients and ensuring their concerns are addressed in a timely manner
- Making and scheduling appointments internally and externally
- Order, receive and maintaining appropriate levels of office supplies
- Receiving and recording incoming client payments
- Coordination of out bound client packages via courier or registered mail
- Coordinating inbound mails and checking the post box
- Assists with photocopying, scanning, faxing, filing for all office staff
- Prepare daily and weekly bank deposits and record receipts
- File and CRM management, electronic and paper (if required)
- Direct admin to the partner
Qualifications
- Completion of Grade 12 with some office administration or relevant work experience
- Good use of Office 365 products
- Computer software savvy
- Customer service oriented
- Confidentiality with all office matters
- Analytical thinker with good problem-solving skills (trouble shooting office equipment)
- Accuracy
- Flexible for a wide variety of tasks
- Attention to detail
- Positive disposition
Preference will be given to anyone with accounting environment experience.
Additional pay
- Overtime pay
Benefits:
- Company events
- Disability insurance
- Employee assistance program
- Extended health care
- Life insurance
- On-site parking
- Paid time off
- Tuition reimbursement
Full-time, Permanent
Please submit your curriculum vitae together with your cover-letter and salary expectation to dmcgeachy@ascendllp.com only. Office is located in Almonte, ON.
Lots of room for growth for the right candidate. If you have accounting experience, we are happy to train you in any aspect you are interested in. Previous office admin is now an accounting tech. Other admins that have filled the position can do bookkeeping and various tax-related activities.