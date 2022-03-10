JOB: Nursery school seeks teacher

Nursery School Teacher
Requirements:
- Standard First Aid with CPR C Certificate
- Criminal Reference Check with Vulnerable Sector Search
- Health assessment and record of immunization as required by our Health Unit
- Registered Early Childhood Educator (preferred, but equivalents may be considered)
- Experience working with 2.5 to 5 year olds in a nursery school or daycare setting
Job description:
- As needed, assist with the programming, planning and implementation of a nursery school curriculum that promotes the physical, cognitive, emotional and social development of children;
- Help plan and maintain an environment that protects the health, security and well-being of children;
- Provide supervision and guidance of daily activities, field trips and special activities;
- Knowledge of Child Care and Early Years Act and licensing regulations;
- Arrange and assist in the distribution of snack;
- General clean up duties including sanitization of snack areas, dishes, sweeping floors, emptying garbage, etc. and covid-related cleaning duties;
- Follow all Covid protocols in place at the school and assist in daily student screening; and
- Guide and assist children in the development of proper eating, dressing and toilet habits.
Additional Skills:
- Effective interpersonal skills;
- Excellent oral and written communication;
- Dependable and reliable;
- Team player;
- Exceptional judgement.
This is a part-time contract position, 5 days a week (Monday to Thursday from 8am-12pm, Friday 8am-1pm). Contract to commence April 4th, 2021 ending June 24th, 2022.
Interested candidates should submit a resume with cover letter to the attention of
Emma Brown – President
The Co-operative Nursery School of Almonte
106 Elgin Street, Box 1325
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
Via mail or email to Emma at acnsmail@gmail.com (subject NURSERY SCHOOL TEACHER APPLICATION)
on or before Friday, March 11, 2022 at 5 pm.
We thank all who submit an application. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.