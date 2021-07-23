Position Title: Obstetrics/Gynecology Assistant
Job Status: Full-time
Job Reports to:  Executive Director, Obstetrics/Gynecology Specialist
Date Created:  July 15, 2021

JOB SUMMARY:

An Obstetrician and Gynecologist in Almonte is seeking an experienced full-time medical receptionist/secretary. Position start date is ASAP. Expected number of hours per week is 35-45. The applicant should be friendly, enthusiastic, organized, respectful of patients, detail-oriented, capable of multi-tasking, dedicated, a fast learner, and able to adapt to changing circumstances. The applicant should have previous experience in medical office work. Under the administrative direction of the Executive Director and Obstetrics/Gynecology Specialist, the primary role of the Obstetrics/Gynecology Assistant is to provide reception, clerical, and clinical support for the Obstetrics/Gynecology Specialist.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reception

  • Open clinic before patients arrive, unlock doors, start computers, etc.
  • Greet and register all patients upon presentation for appointment
  • Ensure that patient demographic information is accurate at each visit, including address, telephone number, and Health Card number
  • Prepare documents necessary for patient visit (i.e. labels, etc.)
  • Ask patients to complete necessary paperwork prior to appointment – for example, health questionnaires, surveys, etc.
  • Answer telephones, book and reschedule appointments, and respond to patient telephone queries
  • If requested, perform telephone reminder calls for patient appointments at least 24 hours before the scheduled visit
  • Book follow-up appointments for patients based on visit outcome
  • Maintain log of patient messages, including date of message and status (call returned, patient reached, etc.)
  • Perform administrative tasks (photocopying, filing, etc.) when necessary
  • Ensure that waiting room is kept organized and neat
  • Perform end-of-shift duties as listed in clinic closing procedures
  • Maintain and respect patient confidentiality at all times

Clerical

  • Receive all Obstetrics/Gynecology referrals from providers through the electronic medical record system.
  • Manage, prioritize and maintain referral list, ensuring that referral status is clearly tracked based on date received, date sent, expected delivery date, etc. (using time stamp or other method)
  • Date stamp and sort all incoming faxes received through main fax line
  • Scan and attach all results, reports, and other pertinent patient information into patient charts for physician sign off
  • Maintain a consistent electronic file naming system to facilitate the retrieval of scanned documents
  • Ensure quality control, i.e. correct patient name, document quality, imaging, etc.
  • Import lab results electronically from LifeLabs, Gamma Dynacare, and others on a pre-determined schedule and ensure that results are made available to the requesting physician for review and sign off
  • Ensure that all clinic employees are adhering to internal confidentiality policies, including (but not limited to) “clean-desk” and shredding policies
  • Perform yearly privacy assessment to ensure clinic is in line with applicable legislationBook patient referral appointments, and ensure that all pertinent information is available for the appointment (results, LMP, etc.)
  • Book Obstetrics/Gynecology surgeries and assists as necessary.
  • Create and maintain Specialist’s booking templates
  • Assist with the completion of insurance and other patient forms
  • Maintain close communication with the Obstetrics/Gynecology specialist
  • Organize and maintain the Obstetrician/Gynecologist’s professional schedule.

Clinical

  • Triage, assess and prepare patient prior to appointment with Specialist (including taking vital signs; determining height, weight, and body mass index; performing urinalysis; taking blood pressure measurements)
  • Document all patient information obtained in electronic medical record
  • Communicate information gathered during triage to the appropriate provider
  • Escort patient to exam room
  • In general, coordinate patient flow through the clinic
  • Stock exam rooms in preparation for patient appointments
  • Coordinate instrument repurposing through Almonte General Hospital to ensure exam rooms are appropriately stocked.
  • Maintain patient exam rooms and instruments during clinic hours, i.e. wipe down exam beds, sanitize instruments, empty garbage (if required)
  • Ensure that cupboard of medication samples is kept stocked and organized
  • Keep inventory of disposable medical supplies and other materials; alert staff RPN when supplies need to be ordered.
  • Obtain necessary information for the patient’s visit (for example, test results from outside clinics or un-scanned documents from paper charts)
  • If applicable, print patient prescription, requisition, and other forms as directed by physician and give to patient after appointment

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

  • Completion of secondary school or equivalent GED
  • Completion of a college program or other specialized courses for medical administration required or a combination of training and experience
  • Some experience in a medical environment
  • Knowledge of clerical and administrative principles normally acquired through post- secondary education or equivalent experience
  • Computer literacy: EMR, Microsoft Office, and Internet
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Flexibility, ability to work under changing conditions and to prioritize urgent issues accordingly
  • Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
  • Excellent customer service and conflict resolution skills
  • Typing skills: Speed of 45 words per minute with high accuracy
  • Knowledge of medical terminology an asset
  • Dependability, reliability, and the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Ability to work in a manner that is in compliant with staff and patient safety practices, policies, and procedures
  • Good attendance

APPLICATION

To apply, please submit the following to Dr. Anca Matei, anca.matei@dal.ca:

  • Resume
  • 1-page cover letter
  • Names of 2 references (with position title, phone number, email address)

