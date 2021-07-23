Position Title: Obstetrics/Gynecology Assistant

Job Status: Full-time

Job Reports to: Executive Director, Obstetrics/Gynecology Specialist

Date Created: July 15, 2021

JOB SUMMARY:

An Obstetrician and Gynecologist in Almonte is seeking an experienced full-time medical receptionist/secretary. Position start date is ASAP. Expected number of hours per week is 35-45. The applicant should be friendly, enthusiastic, organized, respectful of patients, detail-oriented, capable of multi-tasking, dedicated, a fast learner, and able to adapt to changing circumstances. The applicant should have previous experience in medical office work. Under the administrative direction of the Executive Director and Obstetrics/Gynecology Specialist, the primary role of the Obstetrics/Gynecology Assistant is to provide reception, clerical, and clinical support for the Obstetrics/Gynecology Specialist.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reception

Open clinic before patients arrive, unlock doors, start computers, etc.

Greet and register all patients upon presentation for appointment

Ensure that patient demographic information is accurate at each visit, including address, telephone number, and Health Card number

Prepare documents necessary for patient visit (i.e. labels, etc.)

Ask patients to complete necessary paperwork prior to appointment – for example, health questionnaires, surveys, etc.

Answer telephones, book and reschedule appointments, and respond to patient telephone queries

If requested, perform telephone reminder calls for patient appointments at least 24 hours before the scheduled visit

Book follow-up appointments for patients based on visit outcome

Maintain log of patient messages, including date of message and status (call returned, patient reached, etc.)

Perform administrative tasks (photocopying, filing, etc.) when necessary

Ensure that waiting room is kept organized and neat

Perform end-of-shift duties as listed in clinic closing procedures

Maintain and respect patient confidentiality at all times

Clerical

Receive all Obstetrics/Gynecology referrals from providers through the electronic medical record system.

Manage, prioritize and maintain referral list, ensuring that referral status is clearly tracked based on date received, date sent, expected delivery date, etc. (using time stamp or other method)

Date stamp and sort all incoming faxes received through main fax line

Scan and attach all results, reports, and other pertinent patient information into patient charts for physician sign off

Maintain a consistent electronic file naming system to facilitate the retrieval of scanned documents

Ensure quality control, i.e. correct patient name, document quality, imaging, etc.

Import lab results electronically from LifeLabs, Gamma Dynacare, and others on a pre-determined schedule and ensure that results are made available to the requesting physician for review and sign off

Ensure that all clinic employees are adhering to internal confidentiality policies, including (but not limited to) “clean-desk” and shredding policies

Perform yearly privacy assessment to ensure clinic is in line with applicable legislationBook patient referral appointments, and ensure that all pertinent information is available for the appointment (results, LMP, etc.)

Book Obstetrics/Gynecology surgeries and assists as necessary.

Create and maintain Specialist’s booking templates

Assist with the completion of insurance and other patient forms

Maintain close communication with the Obstetrics/Gynecology specialist

Organize and maintain the Obstetrician/Gynecologist’s professional schedule.

Clinical

Triage, assess and prepare patient prior to appointment with Specialist (including taking vital signs; determining height, weight, and body mass index; performing urinalysis; taking blood pressure measurements)

Document all patient information obtained in electronic medical record

Communicate information gathered during triage to the appropriate provider

Escort patient to exam room

In general, coordinate patient flow through the clinic

Stock exam rooms in preparation for patient appointments

Coordinate instrument repurposing through Almonte General Hospital to ensure exam rooms are appropriately stocked.

Maintain patient exam rooms and instruments during clinic hours, i.e. wipe down exam beds, sanitize instruments, empty garbage (if required)

Ensure that cupboard of medication samples is kept stocked and organized

Keep inventory of disposable medical supplies and other materials; alert staff RPN when supplies need to be ordered.

Obtain necessary information for the patient’s visit (for example, test results from outside clinics or un-scanned documents from paper charts)

If applicable, print patient prescription, requisition, and other forms as directed by physician and give to patient after appointment

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

Completion of secondary school or equivalent GED

Completion of a college program or other specialized courses for medical administration required or a combination of training and experience

Some experience in a medical environment

Knowledge of clerical and administrative principles normally acquired through post- secondary education or equivalent experience

Computer literacy: EMR, Microsoft Office, and Internet

Strong attention to detail

Flexibility, ability to work under changing conditions and to prioritize urgent issues accordingly

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Excellent customer service and conflict resolution skills

Typing skills: Speed of 45 words per minute with high accuracy

Knowledge of medical terminology an asset

Dependability, reliability, and the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Ability to work in a manner that is in compliant with staff and patient safety practices, policies, and procedures

Good attendance

APPLICATION

To apply, please submit the following to Dr. Anca Matei