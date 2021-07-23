Position Title: Obstetrics/Gynecology Assistant
Job Status: Full-time
Job Reports to: Executive Director, Obstetrics/Gynecology Specialist
Date Created: July 15, 2021
JOB SUMMARY:
An Obstetrician and Gynecologist in Almonte is seeking an experienced full-time medical receptionist/secretary. Position start date is ASAP. Expected number of hours per week is 35-45. The applicant should be friendly, enthusiastic, organized, respectful of patients, detail-oriented, capable of multi-tasking, dedicated, a fast learner, and able to adapt to changing circumstances. The applicant should have previous experience in medical office work. Under the administrative direction of the Executive Director and Obstetrics/Gynecology Specialist, the primary role of the Obstetrics/Gynecology Assistant is to provide reception, clerical, and clinical support for the Obstetrics/Gynecology Specialist.
ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:
Reception
- Open clinic before patients arrive, unlock doors, start computers, etc.
- Greet and register all patients upon presentation for appointment
- Ensure that patient demographic information is accurate at each visit, including address, telephone number, and Health Card number
- Prepare documents necessary for patient visit (i.e. labels, etc.)
- Ask patients to complete necessary paperwork prior to appointment – for example, health questionnaires, surveys, etc.
- Answer telephones, book and reschedule appointments, and respond to patient telephone queries
- If requested, perform telephone reminder calls for patient appointments at least 24 hours before the scheduled visit
- Book follow-up appointments for patients based on visit outcome
- Maintain log of patient messages, including date of message and status (call returned, patient reached, etc.)
- Perform administrative tasks (photocopying, filing, etc.) when necessary
- Ensure that waiting room is kept organized and neat
- Perform end-of-shift duties as listed in clinic closing procedures
- Maintain and respect patient confidentiality at all times
Clerical
- Receive all Obstetrics/Gynecology referrals from providers through the electronic medical record system.
- Manage, prioritize and maintain referral list, ensuring that referral status is clearly tracked based on date received, date sent, expected delivery date, etc. (using time stamp or other method)
- Date stamp and sort all incoming faxes received through main fax line
- Scan and attach all results, reports, and other pertinent patient information into patient charts for physician sign off
- Maintain a consistent electronic file naming system to facilitate the retrieval of scanned documents
- Ensure quality control, i.e. correct patient name, document quality, imaging, etc.
- Import lab results electronically from LifeLabs, Gamma Dynacare, and others on a pre-determined schedule and ensure that results are made available to the requesting physician for review and sign off
- Ensure that all clinic employees are adhering to internal confidentiality policies, including (but not limited to) “clean-desk” and shredding policies
- Perform yearly privacy assessment to ensure clinic is in line with applicable legislationBook patient referral appointments, and ensure that all pertinent information is available for the appointment (results, LMP, etc.)
- Book Obstetrics/Gynecology surgeries and assists as necessary.
- Create and maintain Specialist’s booking templates
- Assist with the completion of insurance and other patient forms
- Maintain close communication with the Obstetrics/Gynecology specialist
- Organize and maintain the Obstetrician/Gynecologist’s professional schedule.
Clinical
- Triage, assess and prepare patient prior to appointment with Specialist (including taking vital signs; determining height, weight, and body mass index; performing urinalysis; taking blood pressure measurements)
- Document all patient information obtained in electronic medical record
- Communicate information gathered during triage to the appropriate provider
- Escort patient to exam room
- In general, coordinate patient flow through the clinic
- Stock exam rooms in preparation for patient appointments
- Coordinate instrument repurposing through Almonte General Hospital to ensure exam rooms are appropriately stocked.
- Maintain patient exam rooms and instruments during clinic hours, i.e. wipe down exam beds, sanitize instruments, empty garbage (if required)
- Ensure that cupboard of medication samples is kept stocked and organized
- Keep inventory of disposable medical supplies and other materials; alert staff RPN when supplies need to be ordered.
- Obtain necessary information for the patient’s visit (for example, test results from outside clinics or un-scanned documents from paper charts)
- If applicable, print patient prescription, requisition, and other forms as directed by physician and give to patient after appointment
ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Completion of secondary school or equivalent GED
- Completion of a college program or other specialized courses for medical administration required or a combination of training and experience
- Some experience in a medical environment
- Knowledge of clerical and administrative principles normally acquired through post- secondary education or equivalent experience
- Computer literacy: EMR, Microsoft Office, and Internet
- Strong attention to detail
- Flexibility, ability to work under changing conditions and to prioritize urgent issues accordingly
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
- Excellent customer service and conflict resolution skills
- Typing skills: Speed of 45 words per minute with high accuracy
- Knowledge of medical terminology an asset
- Dependability, reliability, and the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Ability to work in a manner that is in compliant with staff and patient safety practices, policies, and procedures
- Good attendance
APPLICATION
To apply, please submit the following to Dr. Anca Matei, anca.matei@dal.ca:
- Resume
- 1-page cover letter
- Names of 2 references (with position title, phone number, email address)