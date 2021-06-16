JOB POSTING – Employment Opportunity

Position Title: Psychotherapist

Program: Health

Location: Lanark

Term of appointment: Fulltime

Start Date: As soon as possible

Position Summary:

ConnectWell Community Health requires one psychotherapist. In the context of the Ministry of Health provincial initiative Ontario Structured Psychotherapy Program (formerly known as Increasing Access to Psychotherapy, IASP) and in collaboration with The Royal, the psychotherapists will provide individual and possibly group cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) service to clients with mild to moderate anxiety and/or depression. The psychotherapist will complete clinical work, and participation in ongoing training and supervision in a virtual platform or in-person sessions dependent on current public health pandemic guidelines. The psychotherapist will be required to complete all data collection related to the position and facilitate its implementation. This program may be deployed in Lanark, Carleton Place or Smiths Falls ConnectWell sites.

Qualifications:

Masters in counselling psychology, social work, occupational therapy, nursing or psychology.

Member in good standing with the College in Ontario regulating psychotherapy.

Minimum of three (3) years’ experience with a clientele that suffers from mental health issues.

Expertise in cognitive-behaviour therapy.

Profound knowledge of mental illness

Strong understanding of rural issues.

Capable of working in a multi-disciplinary and inter-professional environment.

A working knowledge of both official languages is an asset.

Prior experience with the IASP program is an asset

Conditions of Employment:

Full-time – 1.0 FTE (day/evening)

Subject to review in 2026

How to apply:

Qualified applicants are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is 4:00 p.m., June 24, 2021. Applications should be sent to the attention of Jodi Halpenny, Administrative Assistant, jhalpenny@connectwell.ca

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Jodi Halpenny, Administrative Assistant, jhalpenny@connectwell.ca, 613-259-2182 x2336 to let us know how we can assist you.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: Thursday June 10, 2021

ConnectWell Community Health is a fully accredited organization providing health and community programs. ConnectWell Community Health is a HOOPP employer.