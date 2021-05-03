Our busy optometric practice is looking for an energetic person to join our team. Experience in a health care setting is preferred but not required. This is a part-time position, approximately 25-30 hours per week. Flexibility in work hours is required. Salary is dependent on experience and education.

The successful applicant will be the first point of contact for our patient and should exhibit good customer service skills, telephone manner and an ability to work with minimal supervision. Attention to detail and a positive and pleasant demeanor is extremely important.

If you are interested in becoming a member of our team, please email your resume to: almonte@ottawafamilyeyecare.com. No phone calls please.