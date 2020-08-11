Gilligallou Bird INC, established 2011

The Gilligallou Bird was formed for the love of birding, nature and outdoor adventures. Our mission is to enhance our client’s backyard birding experience with quality products, resources and service. We provide only the highest quality products; many are recycled and we are proud of our green footprint.

We continue to experience growth and have plans for further expansion. Recently we have entered into the outdoor market with camping and outdoor adventure gear. We believe in learning and growing as a company, individuals, professional and personal growth of our staff.

The Position. We are open to learning about individuals’ skill set in many related and unrelated areas of our business. This will be a regular part time position with revolving weekly scheduled hours. The right candidate will have the opportunity to grow with us in many areas of the business.

1. Retail experience, customer service excellence, inventory control, client database management and day to day knowledge of operating a retail store. With a willingness and interest in learning about nature, the products and personal growth.

2. Social media, SEO, Ecommerce, website management experience in the Shopify platform, content creation, writing skills, video production and back end analytic expertise. With a willingness and interest in learning about nature, the products and personal growth.

3, A diverse background and knowledge in birding, nature, outdoor activities. Knowledge of eco tourism, group programing and management. Kid programs and group leader. Birding ID skills both in visual and in sound, bird migration.

With an interest in learning and developing skills in Retail, store operations, computer, social media skills personal and professional growth. email me at gilligalloubird@gmail.com or pop by the store with your paperwork, thank you, Bob Volks