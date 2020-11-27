TERM EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

HRIS PROJECT LEAD

Full Time from January 4 to March 31, 2021

Lanark Renfrew Health & Community Services is looking for a HRIS Project Lead to join our team. This is a term position until March 31, 2021.

The HRIS Team Lead is primarily responsible for implementing the document management and onboarding tools for the organization’s Dayforce HRIS.

Qualifications:

  • Post-secondary education in Human Resources
  • Minimum 5 years Human Resources experience
  • Experience in Project Management
  • Experience with Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS)
  • Ability to prioritize and meet deadlines, high level of organization
  • High self-initiative and responsibility for the role, ability to adapt to change
  • Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication
  • Solid decision making, planning and analytic skills
  • Strong sense of ethics and the ability to handle sensitive or private information with tact and discretion
  • Ability to work on site at our Carleton Place location

Qualified applicants are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their  qualifications and interest in the position by noon on December 11, 2020 to:

Amy Vanderspank

Director of Corporate Services

Lanark Renfrew Health & Community Services

30 Bennett Street

Carleton Place, ON  K7C 4J9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR