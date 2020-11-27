TERM EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
HRIS PROJECT LEAD
Full Time from January 4 to March 31, 2021
Lanark Renfrew Health & Community Services is looking for a HRIS Project Lead to join our team. This is a term position until March 31, 2021.
The HRIS Team Lead is primarily responsible for implementing the document management and onboarding tools for the organization’s Dayforce HRIS.
Qualifications:
- Post-secondary education in Human Resources
- Minimum 5 years Human Resources experience
- Experience in Project Management
- Experience with Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS)
- Ability to prioritize and meet deadlines, high level of organization
- High self-initiative and responsibility for the role, ability to adapt to change
- Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication
- Solid decision making, planning and analytic skills
- Strong sense of ethics and the ability to handle sensitive or private information with tact and discretion
- Ability to work on site at our Carleton Place location
Qualified applicants are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position by noon on December 11, 2020 to:
Amy Vanderspank
Director of Corporate Services
Lanark Renfrew Health & Community Services
30 Bennett Street
Carleton Place, ON K7C 4J9