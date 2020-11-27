TERM EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

HRIS PROJECT LEAD

Full Time from January 4 to March 31, 2021

Lanark Renfrew Health & Community Services is looking for a HRIS Project Lead to join our team. This is a term position until March 31, 2021.

The HRIS Team Lead is primarily responsible for implementing the document management and onboarding tools for the organization’s Dayforce HRIS.

Qualifications:

Post-secondary education in Human Resources

Minimum 5 years Human Resources experience

Experience in Project Management

Experience with Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS)

Ability to prioritize and meet deadlines, high level of organization

High self-initiative and responsibility for the role, ability to adapt to change

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication

Solid decision making, planning and analytic skills

Strong sense of ethics and the ability to handle sensitive or private information with tact and discretion

Ability to work on site at our Carleton Place location

Qualified applicants are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position by noon on December 11, 2020 to:

Amy Vanderspank

Director of Corporate Services

Lanark Renfrew Health & Community Services

30 Bennett Street

Carleton Place, ON K7C 4J9