Monday, May 16, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Breakfast at the Legion, May 21

ALMONTE  LEGION 100 Bridge Street Saturday, May 21, 8...

JOB: Office administrator / bookkeeper

Accounting business requires office administrator / bookkeeper....

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 14, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  Syncretism is the attempt...
Classified AdsJOB: Office administrator / bookkeeper

JOB: Office administrator / bookkeeper

Accounting business requires office administrator / bookkeeper. At least one year experience working with QuickBooks (desktop) and Excel is essential. Experience in Outlook and Adobe is helpful as well. Days of work and hours are flexible, however must have own transportation (no bus service or walking to this location). Small, professional, well-established business located on Carp Road, just minutes from Hwy 417 and the hockey arena. The successful applicant will have 3 COVID shots and will enjoy working with the general public and being part of a team. Email resume to sandra@kanatatax.ca

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone