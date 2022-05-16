JOB: Office administrator / bookkeeper

Accounting business requires office administrator / bookkeeper. At least one year experience working with QuickBooks (desktop) and Excel is essential. Experience in Outlook and Adobe is helpful as well. Days of work and hours are flexible, however must have own transportation (no bus service or walking to this location). Small, professional, well-established business located on Carp Road, just minutes from Hwy 417 and the hockey arena. The successful applicant will have 3 COVID shots and will enjoy working with the general public and being part of a team. Email resume to sandra@kanatatax.ca