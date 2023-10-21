Saturday, October 21, 2023
JOB: Real Estate Administrative and Communications Coordinator

We Are Hiring! We are currently looking for a:

Real Estate Administrative and Communications Coordinator

We are seeking a creative, reliable, hard-working and detail-oriented person who will undertake a broad set of administrative and clerical tasks, such as providing primary administrative and Marketing, social media, website and other communications to support to a busy Realtor.

  • Managing social media channels through content strategy, content creation, and interaction on each platform.
  • Writing and designing email communications, planning campaigns, and scheduling mass mailouts.
  • Designing, writing, and ordering marketing materials such as signs, stickers, and brochures.
  • Writing online content including social media posts, blogs, listing descriptions, web pages, etc.

Qualifications

  • At least two years of experience working in social media, marketing, communications, administration, or a similar job.
  • Strong written and oral communication skills
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and social media platforms
  • Familiarity with Google Suite apps

PREFERRED: Real Estate office experience using real estate programs (kvCORE, Matrix, WebForms, AuthentiSign)

Full time; working in office (Mill St) with the flexibility to work from home some days.

Starting salary $55K + depending on experience.

Please submit resumes to paul@ubettercallpaul.ca

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

