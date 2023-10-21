JOB: Real Estate Administrative and Communications Coordinator

We Are Hiring! We are currently looking for a:

Real Estate Administrative and Communications Coordinator

We are seeking a creative, reliable, hard-working and detail-oriented person who will undertake a broad set of administrative and clerical tasks, such as providing primary administrative and Marketing, social media, website and other communications to support to a busy Realtor.

Managing social media channels through content strategy, content creation, and interaction on each platform.

Writing and designing email communications, planning campaigns, and scheduling mass mailouts.

Designing, writing, and ordering marketing materials such as signs, stickers, and brochures.

Writing online content including social media posts, blogs, listing descriptions, web pages, etc.

Qualifications

At least two years of experience working in social media, marketing, communications, administration, or a similar job.

Strong written and oral communication skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and social media platforms

Familiarity with Google Suite apps

PREFERRED: Real Estate office experience using real estate programs (kvCORE, Matrix, WebForms, AuthentiSign)

Full time; working in office (Mill St) with the flexibility to work from home some days.

Starting salary $55K + depending on experience.

Please submit resumes to paul@ubettercallpaul.ca