JOB: Real Estate Administrative and Communications Coordinator

We Are Hiring! We are currently looking for a:
Real Estate Administrative and Communications Coordinator
We are seeking a creative, reliable, hard-working and detail-oriented person who will undertake a broad set of administrative and clerical tasks, such as providing primary administrative and Marketing, social media, website and other communications to support to a busy Realtor.
- Managing social media channels through content strategy, content creation, and interaction on each platform.
- Writing and designing email communications, planning campaigns, and scheduling mass mailouts.
- Designing, writing, and ordering marketing materials such as signs, stickers, and brochures.
- Writing online content including social media posts, blogs, listing descriptions, web pages, etc.
Qualifications
- At least two years of experience working in social media, marketing, communications, administration, or a similar job.
- Strong written and oral communication skills
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and social media platforms
- Familiarity with Google Suite apps
PREFERRED: Real Estate office experience using real estate programs (kvCORE, Matrix, WebForms, AuthentiSign)
Full time; working in office (Mill St) with the flexibility to work from home some days.
Starting salary $55K + depending on experience.
Please submit resumes to paul@ubettercallpaul.ca