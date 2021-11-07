Full-time recreation aide

Orchard View by the Mississippi is a privately owned, highly respected retirement residence nestled in the beautiful town of Almonte. Everyone deserves to live an engaging and enjoyable life and at Orchard View, we strive to ensure our residents live comfortably and with dignity in a safe and happy environment with a full continuum of care available.

We are currently looking for a creative, outgoing, service-driven individual to help create activities for our residents. The Recreation Aide plans and executes various group activities for Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Living Residents. At OVM, our goal is to stimulate residents while establishing an enjoyable, home-like atmosphere. This position works closely with the Nursing dept and requires a lot of creativity, multi-tasking and patience to design programs that continually satisfy residents’ requirements.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Design, plan and carry out daily activities with residents

Actively research new or different activities and events

Assist with special events

Documentation of resident’s participation levels

Ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all residents

Engage and encourage residents to try new things

KEY QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum Grade 12 education

1+ year experience in a Retirement home environment preferred

Experience working with seniors with Dementia/Alzheimer’s

Smart Serve Certified

GPA certified and trained

Able to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays

Currently resides in and is legally entitled to work in Canada

Prior to Employment, applicant must obtain:

A negative 2-step TB test

Vulnerable Sector Police Check

Proof of double vaccination

Complete online ORCA training courses.

——-

Bus driver (part-time)

Orchard View by the Mississippi is a privately owned, highly respected retirement residence nestled in the beautiful town of Almonte. Everyone deserves to live an engaging and enjoyable life and at Orchard View, we strive to ensure our residents live comfortably and with dignity in a safe and happy environment with a full continuum of care available.

We are currently looking for a dynamic, outgoing, service-driven individual to offer fun-filled outings for our residents as a part-time Bus Driver.

Job Requirements:

Under the direction and supervision of the Recreation Director, the Bus Driver will provide safe transportation for residents to and from activities as well as assist with planning Mystery Drive routes.

Responsibilities:

Work closely with Recreation Director in planning routes for outings in and outside Almonte;

Performs visual circle check of the vehicle before outing begins, and reports any safety issues before outing;

Assist all residents on/off the bus in a safe manner;

Secures all riders with seat belts and/or wheelchair locks;

Participates in preventative maintenance program for vehicle and maintains records;

Obeys all traffic and vehicle laws and is responsible for any fines or tickets relating to the manner in which the vehicle is operated;

Assists Recreation Director in the event of an emergency occurring during outings;

Remains and assists with the residents during outings;

Complete trip inspection report after each outing;

Adhere to Infection Control policies;

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

Must hold a valid Class, C or F drivers license and have a safe driving record.

Minimum 3 years experience operating a commercial vehicle designed to transport less than 20 passengers.

Patience, understanding and ability to perceive and assess the demands and requests of the residents, management and staff.

Must reside in Canada and be eligible to work.

Prior to Employment, applicant must obtain:

A negative 2-step TB test

Vulnerable Sector Police Check

Proof of double vaccination

Complete online ORCA training courses.

Orchard View by the Mississippi is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity and inclusion. We are committed to providing barrier-free and accessible employment practices. Orchard View by the Mississippi will provide accommodation to people with disabilities upon request throughout our recruitment process.