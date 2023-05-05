Jobs atr ConnectWell: Registered nurse, summer program driver

Position Title: Registered Nurse

Program: Community Health Centre

Location: Lanark

Term: Full-Time

Start Date: ASAP

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a 1.0FTE Registered Nurse to join our inter-professional team. This is an ongoing position which includes a comprehensive employee benefit package and HOOPP.

Position Summary:

The Primary Care Registered Nurse (RN) promotes the health of individuals, families and the community we serve. Working within a multidisciplinary team, the RN will identify and promote care decisions that build on the capacity that is inherent in the individual or the community served. The RN provides direct primary care nursing to clients, provides clinical support to the inter-disciplinary team of practitioners and promotes and facilitates clinical, educational and health promotion programs. The RN ensures that the medical equipment, clinical supplies and resources that support the health team are readily available, well organized and maintained as appropriate.

Qualifications:

BScN preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience

Current registration with the College of Nurses of Ontario

3 to 5 years of experience preferably working in a multi-disciplinary team

Excellent health assessment and clinical

Demonstrated ability to work effectively as a member of an inter-disciplinary

Experience in the development and delivery of health education and health promotion

Excellent communication skills, both oral and

Excellent organizational and interpersonal

Experience and understanding of rural communities and rural health

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to the Director of Primary Care.

For a complete job description, please visit our website: https://connectwell.ca/join-us/careers/

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is May 19, 2023. Applications should be sent to the attention of Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Jodi Halpenny at jhalpenny@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a Vulnerable Sector Screening which includes a criminal reference check and proof of COVID vaccinations (2 doses).

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

—

Position Title: Summer Program Driver

Program: ConnectWell Summer Program

Location: Almonte/Carleton Place to Smiths Falls

Term: Hourly

Start Date: July 2023

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a mature, caring and responsible individual to provide transportation for the Carleton Place Summer Program who may have medical, physical and/or developmental needs.

Position Summary:

This is a contract position, working a split shift five days a week from July 10th to August 25th. Hours are 8:00 am pick up in Almonte and Carleton Place then drop off in Smiths Falls. Pick up in Smiths Falls at 2:30pm and return to Carleton Place and Almonte. Times may vary slightly. The successful candidate will provide transportation using an agency vehicle.

Qualifications:

A mature, positive, compassionate individual with experience interacting with individuals with a variety of disabilities.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

A valid driver’s license and 2 mill liability insurance

A recent Driver’s Abstract (completed by ConnectWell)

Ability to support individuals with physical or developmental delays

Valid CPR & First Aid Certification

Reporting Relationship: This position reports directly to the Summer Program Supervisor

For a complete job description please see our website Connectwell.ca

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing an agency specific Vulnerable Sector Screening which includes a criminal reference check and provide proof of COVID vaccination (2 doses).

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is May 17, 2023. Applications should be sent to the attention of Christine Crampton at ccrampton@connectwell.ca.

If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Christine Crampton at ccrampton@connectwell.ca to let us know how we can assist you.

Posting Date: May 2, 2023.